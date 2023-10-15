Suburban Skyview: When art and the outdoors combine

Outdoor dining has become increasingly popular over the years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic left alfresco the safest option at many suburban restaurants.

Beginning in May 2020, Park Street in downtown Mundelein has been closed to vehicle traffic during warm weather months and turned into a public plaza for outdoor dining and entertainment. Similar setups have popped up in towns including Arlington Heights, St. Charles and Wheaton.

An improvement to the Park Street dining area came in 2022, when a colorful new public gathering space was unveiled, featuring picnic tables, planters and a walkway.

The new area was constructed near a large mural on the side of the Area Coffee shop, 18 E. Park St. The mural features the town's name, with each letter containing images of a village landmark or trait.

The project was sponsored by the Mundelein Arts Commission and the wall space was donated. The mural was painted in 2018 by Italian artist Giuseppe Percivati.

Park Street also is home to the Mundelein Farmers Market, which runs from June through September.

