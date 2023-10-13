Spotlight: Nathanial Stampley headlines a concert at Marriott Theatre Sunday

Jeff Award-winner Nathaniel Stampley performs some of his pop and Broadway favorites at the Marriott Theatre Sunday. Courtesy of Lelund D. Thompson

Stampley in concert

Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Nathaniel Stampley, co-star of Marriott Theatre's revival of "Gypsy" that closes this weekend, chronicles his career from his hometown of Milwaukee to Chicago to Broadway and beyond. In addition to pop favorites, Stampley will perform favorite selections from his previous performances in Marriott productions, including "Ragtime," "The Bridges of Madison County" and "Man of La Mancha."

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $60. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com.

OPFT stages first tuner

Oak Park Festival Theatre stages its first tuner, "Seagulls," a musical loosely adapted by Beth Hyland from Anton Chekhov's "The Seagull." Rebecca Willingham directs the tale of four college students preparing for a battle of the bands. Among them is singer/band leader Con, whose mom is a famous pop star, and Nina, who's desperate to be discovered.

Previews at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Pleasant Home, 217 Home Ave., Oak Park. The show opens at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16. $45. oakparkfestival.com.

In time for Halloween

Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced Fronk-en-steen), nephew of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, resists his family legacy. But when he inherits his late uncle's estate, he finds himself following in Victor's footsteps in the musical "Young Frankenstein," adapted by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan from Brooks' hit 1964 film. L. Walter Stearns directs Mercury Theater Chicago's revival, which stars Sean Fortunato as Frederick and Andrew MacNaughton as The Creature.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 3745 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. $35-$85. mercurytheaterchicago.com.

New at The Annoyance

The Annoyance Theatre examines our world with its latest sketch comedy show, "The Evil That Men Do." The cast includes: Alexi Bolden, Jayson Brooks, Max Kantor, Liz Joynt Sandberg, Christina Hilliard and Rockie Wenrich.

8 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 13 through Nov. 17, at 851 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $20. (773) 697-9693 or theannoyance.com.

Salsation at 25

Salsation Theater Company celebrates 25 years of "comedy with a Latin flavor" with a best-of sketch show this weekend. Sketches examine culture clashes, family dynamics, politics and telenovela antics.

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at The Blackout Cabaret, 2nd Floor Piper's Alley, 230 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. (312) 337-3992 or secondcity.com.

'Brigadoon' is back

American tourists Tommy and Jeff get lost in the Scottish Highlands and discover the mythical village of Brigadoon, which appears for a single day every hundred years. After Tommy falls in love with Fiona, one of its residents, he must decide whether to return to his world or remain in Brigadoon forever. Sasha Gerritson directs the 1947 musical by lyricist Alan Jay Lerner and composer Frederick Loewe, whose score includes such familiar tunes as "Almost Like Being in Love," "Waiting for My Dearie" and "Heather on the Hill."

The preview is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. The show opens at 8 p.m. Oct. 20. $39-$106. (847) 673-6300 or musictheaterworks.com.