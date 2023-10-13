Artists turn empty Mundelein store into public exhibition space

Works by artists from Mundelein and other Lake County communities will be on display beginning Saturday at a Mundelein Arts Commission-sponsored exhibition. The event's theme is "Drawing You In." Courtesy of the Mundelein Arts Commission

Art lovers in Mundelein are turning empty retail space into a gallery for a public exhibition launching this weekend.

The Mundelein Arts Commission's second annual "Lure of the Local" exhibition opens Saturday in vacant space at Hawley Lake Plaza, 420 N. Lake St. This year's theme is "Drawing You In." A public opening reception is set to run from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 12. Admission is free.

The exhibition features the work of artists from Mundelein and Lake County.

It's a reminder that artists are teachers, friends and neighbors, according to a news release from the commission.

"Some people will be taken aback at the high quality of work demonstrated by local artists," Mayor Steve Lentz said this week. "It's a great event that anyone with a modicum of art appreciation won't want to miss."

Hawley Lake Plaza's owner donated the large space, which once was a Walgreens drug store but has been unused for decades. An invite-only opening reception is planned for Saturday night.

Mundelein officials long have embraced public art. Projects have included a mural on the sides of buildings on Park Street and Lake Street, a statue at the police station and an interactive sculpture in Courtland Commons park. Painted stars and cows have been displayed in the village, too.

Most recently, an artist was commissioned to paint a mural about skateboarding and Mundelein's history on the skateboard ramp in Lions Park, 601 Noel Drive.

Artists interested in future shows can sign the guest book at the gallery or email cmalec@mundelein.org.