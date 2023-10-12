Dining out: Bar Louie adds a pumpkin spice cocktail, Nekter gives out free smoothies Sunday

Bar Louie is offering the Fall Spiced Old Fashioned through November. Louie's Cosmo is the October martini of the month. Courtesy of Bar Louie

It is fall

Pumpkin spice continues its quest for world flavor domination by coming for our cocktails. You can get your fall fill at Bar Louie (barlouie.com/) with their Fall Spiced Old Fashioned, a pumpkin spice version garnished with a cinnamon stick that is available until Nov. 30. If you're like me and refuse to kowtow to the pumpkin spice mafia, try Louie's Cosmo, their October martini of the month. $1 from the sale of each cosmo goes to No Kid Hungry as part of their Cocktails for a Cause program (barlouie.com/cocktailsforacause). Locations are in Bolingbrook, Oakbrook Terrace, Skokie and Chicago.

Taste of the Town

Wheeling Taste of the Town is back at Chevy Chase Country Club, 1000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Over 25 area restaurants will serve tastings of their food and drink from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy live music and a chance to win raffle prizes while noshing on selections from Wheeling's restaurant row. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. members.wheelingareachamber.com/events/details/2023-taste-of-the-town-at-chevy-chase-country-club-3597.

Smooth(ie) move

Nékter Juice Bar (nekterjuicebar.com/) is celebrating their newish Geneva location with an official grand opening Sunday, Oct. 15, at 1441 S. Randall Road, Suite B. Nékter offers freshly made juices, smoothies and made-to-order açaí bowls. The first 100 guests will receive a free 16-ounce juice or smoothie. Nékter is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Wine time



Main Street Social, 608 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, will hold its sixth annual Harvest Fest Saturday, Oct. 14. Festivities include a jazz brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring two one-hour sets from Chicago legend Charles Heath at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Harvest wine open house follows from 2:30-4:30 p.m. with over 25 wines available to sample for $20. Tickets are available at mainstreetsoc.com/.

My dinner with Fido

Want to dine out with your dog, but your pooch isn't quite ready for public consumption? Let Anderson Humane (ahconnects.org/) help with their "Dining Outdoors" class at Pollyanna Brewing and Distilling Company in St. Charles. They'll introduce engagement, relaxation and advocacy techniques to have an enjoyable time outdoors with your furry dining companion. Classes take place Oct. 14, 21, 28 and Nov. 4 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Class sizes are limited. Register at signupgenius.com/.

C is for cookie

Beatrix, at 272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, has got cookie lovers of all ages covered with a pair of Halloween cookie decorating events on Thursday, Oct. 26. Kids can decorate themed cookies while learning tips from the restaurant's executive pastry chef at 5:30 p.m., with an adult class following at 7:15. $32.95 gets kids a Halloween cookie kit that includes six cookies, icing, sprinkles, a trick-or-treat bag and an apple cider. The adult event is $39.95 and upgrades the drink to a seasonal alcoholic or NA cocktail. Costumes for both events are encouraged and tickets can be purchased at exploretock.com/beatrixoakbrook.

Sensory-friendly dining

Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook (prairiegrass.cafe/) has added more sensory-friendly dining hour events after a successful run this summer. The 90-minute special seatings will take place starting at 3:45 p.m. Oct. 28, Nov. 25 and Dec. 30 and will be designed to provide an inclusive atmosphere for people with autism, sensory input disorders, sensory sensitivities or other physical, cognitive or developmental disabilities. The crowd-free dining experience will include limited contact, noise and dimmed lights. Only a handful of tables will be seated at each event. Make reservations (847) 205-4433.

Elevate your dining experience

Want to take your deep-dish pizza experience to the next level? How about 99 levels? Skydeck Chicago (theskydeck.com/) is offering a fall dining experience called Pumpkin Pie in the Sky on the 99th floor of the Willis Tower in Chicago. Enjoy pizza from Giordano's and a personal pumpkin pie from Brown Sugar Bakery (brownsugarbakerychicago.com/about) at 7p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through November. Space is limited; call (312) 875-9447 for reservations, which must be made at least three days in advance.