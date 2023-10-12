Best bets: Plain White T's play Rivers Casino, Joffrey Ballet stages 'Frankenstein'

Stefan Goncalvez plays the Creature and José Pablo Castro Cuevas plays Victor Frankenstein in the Joffrey Ballet's Chicago premiere of "Frankenstein." Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg

Chicago premiere

The Joffrey Ballet opens its 68th season with the Chicago premiere of "Frankenstein," choreographer Liam Scarlett's ballet inspired by Mary Shelley's seminal 19th-century novel, at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $36. (312) 386-8905 or joffrey.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 and 20; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 and 21; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 and 22

Halloween happenings

• Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, introduces a new Halloween haunt, "Garden of Decay," about a grieving botanist's quest for resurrection. The haunt also includes live poetry, a DJ and dancing, tarot card readings and other activities. $42. navypier.org. 6 p.m. to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 13-14, 20-21; also Oct. 27-31

• Author Jim May shares spooky tales at a family-friendly storytelling event at Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. $22. citadel

theatre.org. 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

• The Legoland Discover Center at the Streets of Woodfield, 601 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg, hosts Brick-or-Treat: Monster Party, consisting of family-friendly, Halloween-themed events including spooky stories, a film and a scavenger hunt. Tickets start at $14.99. legolanddiscoverycenter.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31

International film fest



The Chicago International Film Festival returns for its 59th edition now through Oct. 22 at Chicago venues including: AMC NewCity 14, 1500 N. Clybourn Ave.; the Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State St.; and the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave., among others. More than 160 feature films, documentaries and short films will be screened during the longest-running competitive film festival in North America. General admission tickets: $15-$40. All-festival passes: $75-$380. chicagofilmfestival.com.

Celebrate autumn

Cantigny hosts its annual fall festival featuring family-friendly entertainment, music, hayrides, petting zoo, craft fair and beer garden at 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. $15. cantigny.org. 4-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15

Grammy-winner in concert

Grammy Award-winning bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green joins The Chicago Philharmonic for a program showcasing arias from the operas "The Barber of Seville," "La Boheme," "Macbeth" and others, including Terrence Blanchard's 2019 opera "Fire Shut Up in My Bones," about a young man coming to terms with childhood abuse, as well as Blanchard's "Champion," based on the life of African-American boxer Emile Griffith. Lyric Opera of Chicago's local premiere takes place next year. The performance takes place at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets start at $35. chicagophilharmonic.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Bach and beyond

The St. Charles Singers commences its season in its hometown with a program that includes J.S. Bach's "Fürchte dich nicht" ("Do not Fear") and "Komm, Jesu, komm" ("Come, Jesus, come"), along with William Byrd's English Renaissance anthem "Sing Joyfully," John Tavener's "The Lord's Prayer" and Judith Weir's "I Love All Beauteous Things," written for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, among others. Performances take place at the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles. $45, $40 for ages 65 and older, $12 for students. (630) 513-5272 or stcharlessingers.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15

Plain White T's at Rivers

Founded in DuPage County in 1997 as a punk-infused rock band, The Plain White T's hit the top of the Billboard charts with the Grammy Award-nominated single "Hey There Delilah." The band headlines a 21+ show at the Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Road, Des Plaines. $40-$75. riverscasino.com. 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19