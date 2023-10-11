What you'll find at the inaugural Harvest Hoot in Des Plaines

Pumpkin painting, an inflatable corn maze and live stage shows are just a few of the activities planned for the inaugural Harvest Hoot this weekend in Des Plaines.

The outdoor gathering is set to run from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Oakton College, 1600 E. Golf Road. Admission is free.

A variety of performers are scheduled. Super Stolie's Halloween Show is set for 12:15 p.m., followed by Steve Belliveau's "Magic That Quacks You Up" at 1:30 p.m. and then musicians Aaron Dorfman and Phil Roach at 2:30 p.m.

Representatives of the Des Plaines History Center will help attendees decorate calaveras -- sugar skulls -- a Mexican tradition for the annual Day of the Dead.

Additionally, kids can paint pumpkins for Halloween -- but supplies will be limited. A pumpkin carving demonstration is scheduled, too.

A balloon-animal artist dubbed Circus Boy and Oakton College's mascot, Oakly Owl, will be there to entertain folks.

Food and drinks will be for sale from several food trucks. Monster Dogs, Churros y Chocolate, Cheezie Mac's, and Soul & Smoke are scheduled to attend.

A harvest market featuring a variety of vendors is planned as well.

All activities will be in Oakton's Lot A. Free parking will be available in lots A and D.

Because the event is outdoors and weather dependent, updates will be posted on the city's Facebook page at facebook.com/cityofdesplaines.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit desplaines.org/harvesthoot.