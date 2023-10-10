Missed the Taylor Swift tour? Shake it off as concert film debuts

Were you on the bleachers while the cheer captains watched Taylor Swift's Eras concert at Soldier Field?

The cruel summer ends Friday with the release of the "Taylor Swift:The Eras Tour" concert film.

Tickets are vaporizing at suburban theaters but "there's still plenty of seats available," said Chris Johnson, CEO of Tivoli Enterprises, the parent company of Classic Cinemas.

"The good news is that unlike a concert venue, we can just add another theater and another show."

And like the release of "Barbie" earlier this year, the movie premier is building up to be a major fashion event.

"Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged," Swift said on social media in September. That includes sparkles, red lipstick and bangs -- if you have them.

Local theaters are ready for it.

"There may be people who think, 'this is a movie theater and I have to act like I'm in a movie theater," Marcus Theaters CEO Greg Marcus said. "But you don't. We want you to act like you're in a concert," which includes singing along with Taylor.

Classic Cinemas hasn't "specifically said, 'dress up,' but knowing Swifties, we don't have to say that," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Cinemark is renting out theater space for private parties, and Yorktown Center in Lombard is hosting a Taylor-Gate Party from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Also, the Container Collective Social outdoor area at Spring Hill Mall in Carpentersville is celebrating the movie release with a Taylor dance party Friday and a tribute band Saturday.

Tickets proved notoriously hard to snag for the Eras concert tour and the prohibitive costs of resale kept millions of fans at home.

"For those who couldn't land a ticket, this is a nice option and we think it actually sort of demonstrates the power of cinema," Johnson said. "Creating a community in a way that doesn't really matter what your income level is. Everybody can come see it."

What else?

The film's run time is two hours and 48 minutes.

Swift-themed cups and popcorn tubs will be available at various theaters.

Why the Friday the 13th date? Thirteen is Swift's lucky number.