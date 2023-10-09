Chicago theater community reacts to cultural arts 'crisis' report

A devastating report last week on the crisis facing Chicago's cultural arts community came as little surprise to people who work in the field and already have been dealing with the new reality for the past three years.

"People are just not doing what they used to when it comes to the arts, and this study proved it's true," said Margaret McCloskey, executive director of Remy Bumppo Theatre Company.

The report by Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events detailed the aftereffects of the pandemic. Dwindling audiences and subscriptions, increased operating costs coupled with shrinking budgets, declines in private funding and sponsorships, and the end of government funding, as well as inflation, all factored in to the data's findings.

