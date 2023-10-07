Vaccines for COVID, flu and RSV protect kids and the community

Getting your child immunized is the best step toward staying healthy this winter. Also important: washing hands with soap and warm water and keeping your child home if they show any symptoms, even a runny nose. stock photo

This year, we have more tools than ever to protect children and families from flu, COVID and RSV -- respiratory diseases that send thousands to the hospital every fall and winter. It's crucial to get the shots and vaccines available as soon as possible to keep your family healthy.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get the new COVID vaccine, which is better designed to protect against strains of the virus currently circulating. While COVID has become part of our everyday lives, we can't become complacent. COVID still causes hospitalizations and deaths, even among children. This updated vaccine is safe, effective and will help prevent severe illness and the spread of disease.

Equally important for everyone 6 months and older is the flu vaccine. Flu poses a risk of complications even for healthy children, especially those under 5 -- and infants and children with underlying conditions face an even higher risk.

Last year, millions of children in the United States got the flu, with many of them requiring hospitalization and 174 children dying.

Children and teens should receive the COVID and flu vaccines at the same time. It's not only safe and effective, but convenient to receive both vaccines at the same appointment. Adults in the household should also set a good example for their children by getting these shots themselves.

This year, the FDA and CDC also approved a new drug to protect infants under 8 months old and some older babies who are high-risk of severe complications from RSV, also known as respiratory syncytial virus.

RSV is one of the most common respiratory illnesses, sending as many as 80,000 children under 5 -- most of them infants -- to the hospital every year. This powerful new immunization is the first protection available to all infants.

Protecting your children from these common illnesses not only protects them, it protects your family and community. It keeps schools open, kids participating in sports and families gathering for special occasions.

Still, it's natural to have questions about any vaccine or immunization for your child. If you have questions, talk to your child's pediatrician. They'll be able to help you make the best decision for your child's health.

Outside of these protections, there are several measures families can take daily to keep illness at bay. Hand-washing with soap and warm water is one of the best ways to prevent spreading the flu, colds and other infectious diseases. Parents should also encourage their little ones to cough and sneeze into their elbow. Keep your children home if they have any symptoms of illness -- even a runny nose.

• Pediatrician Dr. Julie Holland is the vice president of pediatric primary care for the Chicagoland Children's Health Alliance, a partnership between Advocate Children's Hospital, UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital and pediatrics at NorthShore University HealthSystem.