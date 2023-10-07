Schaumburg's Library Boxes offer hand-picked books for readers

Harrison Schwartz, 4, shows off the Library Box he got from the Schaumburg Township District Library. Courtesy of Hollis Sienkiewicz

When Schaumburg Township District Library first offered Library Boxes back in 2018, it was just for teens. The Steen family of Schaumburg remembers jumping on board right away, signing teens Lynda and Lea up for monthly boxes.

"When the library announced the boxes, I thought, 'That's amazing!'" recalls mom Shannon Steen. "Someone hand-selects new titles for us and it comes in a surprise box!"

And it's really that simple. You answer a few questions about your reading likes (and dislikes), how often you'd like to get a Library Box and a couple other get-to-know-you questions. Then the library team chooses books they think you'll love and packs them up for you -- with a little surprise in your Library Box each time, too.

Like so many subscription box services, Library Boxes caught on quickly, and the library knew they had to expand. They added Library Boxes for kids 12 and younger and adults in 2021, and never looked back.

Dayna Schwartz, also of Schaumburg, has been getting Library Boxes for her kids, Harrison, 4, and Ethan, 18 months, for about a year.

"I love that the books are wrapped so the kids get to open them like a present," Dayna said. "It just keeps enforcing the positive experience with books. And it takes the pressure off parents in trying to choose all the best books for our kids."

The Schaumburg Township District Library offers Library Boxes to patrons that include hand-picked titles geared to your specific reading preferences. - Courtesy of Hollis Sienkiewicz

Dayna and her kids recently enjoyed "B is for Bulldozer: A Construction ABC" by June Sobel in one of their Library Boxes.

"It's an ABC book that's actually a story from start to finish, rather than just a list of words in alphabetical order that are related to construction," Dayna said.

"We also liked 'Bear Has a Belly' by Jane Whittingham, a book about body positivity, but without being super obvious about it."

Dayna hopes that by continuing to mix up the topics and exposing her kids to all kinds of books, they'll see the variety of everything that's available and continue to find books they're excited to read.

"I hope this program is still around when my kids are older," Dayna said. "Sometimes older kids and middle-schoolers think it's not 'cool' to read, and having so many options can be overwhelming. Having someone choose personal recommendations just for you can keep kids reading that otherwise may have stopped."

As for the Steen family, Lynda and Lea are busy young adults now, off in the world making their own lives -- one as a chemistry lab researcher in Michigan, the other as a rafting guide in Montana.

"Even when life takes us in different directions, living in different locations, we still make sure the boxes get picked up," Shannon said. "We always love to see what's been selected. I bring their books when I visit or they check out the same titles from their local library. It's a great reminder that reading is always there."

Ready to get started with your own Library Box of hand-picked books? Head to SchaumburgLibrary.org/library-boxes to fill out an interest form.