Batavia teacher gets Art Educator of the Year recognition

Batavia High School art teacher Kathleen Tieri Ton has been named the 2023 IAEA Secondary Art Educator of the Year. Courtesy of Batavia Unit District 101

History, journalism and creative writing classes dominated my later college years, so avoiding my dreaded topics like math and science was nice.

However, when the subject matter turned to art, graphic design, music and performing arts, I did get engaged.

As such, it always catches my attention when I hear about our local schools faring well in these categories.

It was nice to see that Kathleen Tieri Ton of Batavia High School was recently honored as the 2023 Secondary Art Educator of the Year through the Illinois Arts Education Association.

Tieri Ton is an art educator with expertise in design and creative career education at the secondary level. Batavia High School notes she is "dedicated to making art and design accessible to all students, supporting students interested in creative careers, and creating welcoming school communities."

In addition to this teacher getting some recognition, not surprisingly, Batavia High School has also been cited as a School of Distinction by IEA for the second time. BHS is one of only three schools to earn the honor given to those that offer outstanding art, design and media education programs.

