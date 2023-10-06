Meet Tri-Cities author Sammi King at St. Charles book signing

Batavia writer and former Daily Herald columnist Sammi King, holding her book "Mom's Time Out," will meet readers and sign copies of her book from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Town House Books and Cafe in St. Charles. Courtesy of Sammi King

Earlier this year, we highlighted some local journalists who just happened to be publishing books around the same time.

Former Daily Herald columnist Sammi King of Batavia was one of those journalists.

Those who want to chat with her and buy a signed copy of her book "Mom's Time Out -- Humorous and Heartfelt Stories from the Homefront" can do it between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Town House Books and Café in St. Charles.

Book illustrator Casey Kremer will also be at the book signing. Town House is located at 105 N. Second Ave. Cost of the book is $15.

When we spoke to King about her book, she clearly had some humorous essays to share, many of which sprouted from her newspaper columns throughout her career. Mostly, she wanted to create something for mothers of all ages.

