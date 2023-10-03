Great Highwoood Pumpkin Festival returns to compete for most jack-o'-lanterns on display

Thousand of jack-o'-lanterns will light up the night during the Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival, which runs Oct. 6-8 with a Commnity Appreciation Day Oct. 5. Courtesy of the Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival

Celebrate Highwood will hold the 13th annual Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival Oct. 6-8. The festival will once again go for the World Record for the most jack-o'-lanterns on display, currently 30,581, held by Keene, New Hampshire, from 2013.

This family friendly event will offer all-you-can-carve pumpkin stations throughout town, three days of live music from two stages, children's and pet costume contests, pumpkin pie-eating contests, a variety of food and artisan vendors, full bars, a carnival, hayrides and more. In conjunction, Rock 'N' Roll Through History Skeleton Displays will be on display throughout Highwood. New this year, Pumpkin Town USA will be constructed in the center of Everts Park. The Skeletons and Pumpkin Town will be up all month.

The event opens with a Community Appreciation Night, with rides and pumpkin carving from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 5. Regular festival hours are 4-10 p.m. Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 8.

Antler Chandelier will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 during the Great Highwood Pumpkin Fest. Other performances include Hi Infidelity on Oct. 7 and Six2Six on Oct. 8. - Courtesy of Celebrate Highwood

The Great Highwood Pumpkin Fest grounds will be spread throughout Highwood at Highwood City Hall, 17 Highwood Ave.; Everts Park, 111 North Ave.; Painters Park, 420-424 Sheridan Road; and the Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot, where a full carnival will be located, with rides, games and food, and all-you-can-ride wristband specials available each day. Green Bay Road will be closed from North Avenue to Highwood Avenue, as will Highwood Avenue from Green Bay Road to Waukegan Avenue. The Great Pumpkin Walls will be illuminated nightly.

Musical performances will include King Saturday and Antler Chandelier on Friday; Nighthawk and Hi Infidelity on Saturday; and The Dynamix and Six2Six on Sunday, along with many others.

Rock N' Roll Through History Skeletons on Display will feature more than 20 interactive musical displays in conjunction with the Great Highwood Pumpkin Fest. - Courtesy of Celebrate Highwood

Rock 'N' Roll Through History Skeleton Displays, presented in partnership with The Art Center Highland Park, will include more than 20 interactive musical skeleton displays that feature guitars that have been made into works of art by local artists. Visitors will be able to hear songs playing as they take selfies and vote for their favorite artistic guitar. The guitars will be auctioned off at the end of the month, with proceeds benefiting The Art Center Highland Park. The decorative guitars will be available to take home via a live online auction from noon Oct. 28 through 9 p.m. Oct. 31.

For details, visit highwoodpumpkinfest.com.