 

Where to get deals Friday for National Coffee Day

  • Peet's Coffee is offering a "Disloyalty Program" for National Coffee Day where you can redeem loyalty points from other national chains.

    Peet's Coffee is offering a "Disloyalty Program" for National Coffee Day where you can redeem loyalty points from other national chains. COURTESY OF PEET'S COFFEE

  • Celebrate National Coffee Day at Stan's with a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

    Celebrate National Coffee Day at Stan's with a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee with any purchase. COURTESY OF STAN'S Donuts & COFFEE

  • Paris Baguette is celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee all weekend.

    Paris Baguette is celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee all weekend. COURTESY OF PARIS BAGUETTE

  • You can get a free 20-ounce brew for National Coffee Day at Biggby Coffee.

    You can get a free 20-ounce brew for National Coffee Day at Biggby Coffee. Daily Herald File Photo

  • Dunkin' Donuts rewards members can get a free hot or iced coffee Friday for National Coffee Day.

    Dunkin' Donuts rewards members can get a free hot or iced coffee Friday for National Coffee Day. Courtesy of Dunkin'

 
Rick West
 
 
Updated 9/28/2023 4:17 PM

If you're among the two-thirds of Americans who drink coffee every day, Friday will be a treat.

It's National Coffee Day.

 

According to the National Coffee Association, two-thirds of Americans consume coffee more than any other beverage, including water.

Here's where to get your fix for free or, at least, at a discount:

Biggby Coffee customers can get a free 20-ounce brewed coffee. The free drink can be upgraded in size or with flavor modifiers for an extra charge.

Casey's is giving away a free coffee of any size to Casey's Rewards members Friday.

Circle K is giving away any size cup or coffee through its app, but it goes until Oct. 2.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Dunkin' Donuts is offering members of its loyalty program a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase Friday.

Fairgrounds Craft and Coffee Tea customers can enjoy half off all coffees all day Friday. Those purchasing online can use the code "COFFEE LOVER" to access the deal.

Krispy Kreme customers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee.

Paris Baguette is celebrating with free coffee all weekend for rewards members with any purchase.

Peet's Coffee has what is probably the most interesting deal of the day, offering a "Disloyalty Program." Customers can redeem loyalty points they've earned from other major coffee chains' rewards programs, such as Starbucks or Dunkin', for a free coffee. To take advantage of this deal, visit PeetsDisloyalty.com, sign up for Peet's loyalty program, and upload an image of the rewards points from competitors' programs.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee is offering guests a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee with any purchase in-store.

Starbucks will host free coffee tastings at some locations. Check their website for participating stores.

Wendy's is selling 99-cent small hot or iced coffee on its app.

There likely are limits with these offers, so check the fine print.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 