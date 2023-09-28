Where to get deals Friday for National Coffee Day

Dunkin' Donuts rewards members can get a free hot or iced coffee Friday for National Coffee Day. Courtesy of Dunkin'

You can get a free 20-ounce brew for National Coffee Day at Biggby Coffee. Daily Herald File Photo

Paris Baguette is celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee all weekend. COURTESY OF PARIS BAGUETTE

Celebrate National Coffee Day at Stan's with a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee with any purchase. COURTESY OF STAN'S Donuts & COFFEE

Peet's Coffee is offering a "Disloyalty Program" for National Coffee Day where you can redeem loyalty points from other national chains. COURTESY OF PEET'S COFFEE

If you're among the two-thirds of Americans who drink coffee every day, Friday will be a treat.

It's National Coffee Day.

According to the National Coffee Association, two-thirds of Americans consume coffee more than any other beverage, including water.

Here's where to get your fix for free or, at least, at a discount:

•Biggby Coffee customers can get a free 20-ounce brewed coffee. The free drink can be upgraded in size or with flavor modifiers for an extra charge.

•Casey's is giving away a free coffee of any size to Casey's Rewards members Friday.

•Circle K is giving away any size cup or coffee through its app, but it goes until Oct. 2.

•Dunkin' Donuts is offering members of its loyalty program a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase Friday.

•Fairgrounds Craft and Coffee Tea customers can enjoy half off all coffees all day Friday. Those purchasing online can use the code "COFFEE LOVER" to access the deal.

•Krispy Kreme customers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee.

•Paris Baguette is celebrating with free coffee all weekend for rewards members with any purchase.

•Peet's Coffee has what is probably the most interesting deal of the day, offering a "Disloyalty Program." Customers can redeem loyalty points they've earned from other major coffee chains' rewards programs, such as Starbucks or Dunkin', for a free coffee. To take advantage of this deal, visit PeetsDisloyalty.com, sign up for Peet's loyalty program, and upload an image of the rewards points from competitors' programs.

•Stan's Donuts & Coffee is offering guests a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee with any purchase in-store.

•Starbucks will host free coffee tastings at some locations. Check their website for participating stores.

•Wendy's is selling 99-cent small hot or iced coffee on its app.

There likely are limits with these offers, so check the fine print.