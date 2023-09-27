Spotlight: Aurora's Copley Theatre stages timely 'What the Constitution Means to Me'

Joseph Jefferson Award winner and Wheaton resident Cory Goodrich stars in "What the Constitution Means to Me" at Aurora's Copley Theatre. Courtesy of Amy Nelson

Timely 'Constitution'

Paramount Theatre's Bold series continues with "What the Constitution Means to Me," Heidi Schreck's examination of the U.S. Constitution and its failure to protect those excluded from consideration during its drafting, specifically people of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and women. Cory Goodrich plays adult Heidi, who recalls her teen years earning college tuition by participating in American Legion-sponsored oratory competitions. Kevin McKillip plays the Legionnaire and Lilly Fujioka and Vivian Webb alternate as the Debater. Lauren Berman directs.

Previews at 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4; 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5; 8 p.m. Oct. 6; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 7; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Copley Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. The show opens Oct. 11. $40-$55. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com.

Cory Goodrich plays Heidi and Kevin McKillip plays the Legionnaire in Paramount Theatre's BOLD Series production of "What the Constitution Means to Me." - Courtesy of Amy Nelson

Destinos Chicago International Latino Theater Festival showcasing theater artists and ensembles from around the country and around the world returns for its sixth year with 17 productions new to the city. Highlights include: the North American premiere of Puerto Rico Theatre Lab's "Armonía"; the Midwest premiere of "Taxilandia-Stage Experience" by New York's ¡Oye! Group; California artist and poet Yosimar Reyes' one-man show "Prieto"; Colectivo El Pozo and Akvavit Theatre's premiere of "Peter Malmö," described as a "ScandiMexican tragedy"; the Mexican wrestling-inspired "Lucha Teotl" by Dallas' Prism Movement Theatre; and Teatro Tariakuri's premiere of "Lotería: Dichos, Proverbios y Albures," among other productions.

Through Nov. 12 at the Goodman Theatre, The National Museum of Mexican Art, The Den Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Steppenwolf Theatre, Raven Theatre and other venues. $20-$90 (most tickets are in the $25-$35 range). See the schedule at clata.org.

Marce Valencia stars in "Yo No Estoy Loca" written and directed by Fabio Rubiano and performed at The Den Theatre as part of Destinos 6th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. - Courtesy of Maria Claudia Bonilla

Goodman Theatre presents "Lucha Teotl," an immersive show inspired by Mexican professional wrestling by Prism Movement Theatre in partnership with the Chicago Latino Theatre Alliance as part of the 2023 Destinos Festival. Written and directed by Christopher Llewyn Ramirez and Jeff Colangelo, the play, which unfolds in a full-size wrestling ring, centers around pro wrestlers who wear masks depicting Aztec gods during competition.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 6-7; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 1 and 8; and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, at 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. The show opens Oct. 9. $25-$70. (312) 443-3800 or goodmantheatre.org.

Ramón Camín, left, Rinska Carrasco, Paloma Vargas and Joey Ibanez co-star in "Lucha Teotl," a play inspired by Mexican professional wrestling, running at Goodman Theatre as part of the 2023 Destinos Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. - Courtesy of Goodman Theatre

Redtwist Theatre's Season of Pride commences with "Wolves," a show well-suited to Halloween. Ensemble member Dusty Brown directs Steven Yockey's "gory, gay re-imagining" of the "Little Red Riding Hood" fairy tale."

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29-30, at 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. The show opens at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. $20-$30. redtwisttheatre.org.