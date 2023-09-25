Huntley woman raises butterflies to release into the wild

Gerriann Gerritsen releases monarch butterflies that she raised on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the McHenry County Conservation District's Pleasant Valley near Woodstock. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Gerriann Gerritsen of Huntley has released more than 300 butterflies that she has raised this year. She's currently releasing the last of her butterflies.

"This is so sad," Gerritsen said after releasing some butterflies last week. "I can't believe I let them go."

Gerritsen began raising butterflies last year, but it wasn't her first foray into raising them. Gerritsen said she raised butterflies 30 years ago with her daughter.

Even though she had raised butterflies before, Gerritsen found some challenges and a learning curve trying to raise them in 2022.

"Learning how to feed them was exhausting," Gerritsen said. "You found out what works and what doesn't work."

Gerritsen said she had about 25 butterflies in early September 2022 but didn't want to release them in McHenry County, feeling like it was too cold for the butterflies.

She happened to be heading to Springfield for a meeting and said she had to release them in the state of Illinois.

Before heading to the state capital, she contacted churches, school groups and others to see if she could give them butterflies to release.

Gerritsen eventually gave the butterflies to a teacher who raised butterflies in the classroom before. The teacher sent photos after releasing the butterflies.

The monarch butterfly, Illinois' state insect since 1975, is not quite endangered. But there aren't as many as there once were.

"The numbers are down," Carol Elkins, an ambassador for the Xerces Society, said. "Everyone wants to be hopeful."

Melissa Clark, senior public affairs specialist at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, said the monarch butterfly is not currently on the endangered or threatened list. But the monarch butterfly is decreasing.

Clark added the monarch is well-known for its migration pattern, where butterflies start in Mexico, move into Texas and reproduce. Those butterflies move a little farther north and reproduce. The cycle repeats until the butterflies reach the northern United States and Canada.

Those are the butterflies that then fly back to Mexico in the winter. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife website adds that monarchs in the western United States tend to spend winters in California.

More locally, Elkins is concerned about pesticides used in lawns hurting butterflies.

"Reducing pesticides and herbicides is really important," Elkins said. "Finding pesticide-free plants is really difficult for them."

Gerritsen said she catches a lot of butterflies in her yard. But she tries to get them as eggs because she said eggs tend to be disease-free.

"If I can get them at the egg stage, I'm ahead of the game," Gerritsen said.

Gerritsen also said she is worried about pesticides and added that residents can help monarch butterflies by planting certain plants in their home gardens. Bee balm, zinnias, firecracker cigars, Mexican sunflowers, delphiniums and fox gloves were the flowers Gerritsen said were good for butterflies, and added they are aesthetically pleasing.

"These are all pretty flowers," Gerritsen said.

Clark added that planting flowers that bloom at different times of the year can help butterflies and other pollinating animals that need nectar.

"They are just a wonderful symbol of pollinator conservation," Clark said.