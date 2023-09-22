Spotlight: Writers Theatre revives Sarah Ruhl's 'Eurydice'

Sarah Price stars as the titular "Eurydice" in Writers Theatre's revival of Sarah Ruhl's play. Courtesy of Saverio Truglia

A myth retold

Writers Theatre revives "Eurydice," a moving retelling of the Orpheus myth from the perspective of his doomed wife and her loving father. New artistic director Braden Abraham helms Wilmette native Sarah Ruhl's play, which stars Sarah Price in the titular role.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27; and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. The show opens Sept. 29. $35-$90. (847) 242-6000 or writerstheatre.org.

The cast of Goodman Theatre's revival of Pearl Cleage's "The Nacirema Society" includes Chicago veterans E. Faye Butler, left, and Ora Jones. - Courtesy of Goodman Theatre

Goodman Theatre presents Pearl Cleage's romantic comedy "The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years," one of the centerpiece productions of Chicago's monthlong salute to the playwright/activist. Lili-Anne Brown directs the 1964-set play about six Black debutantes and one grandmother's determination to see their debut succeed no matter what.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. The show opens Tuesday, Sept. 26. $25-$90. (312) 443-3800 or goodmantheatre.org.

Kyle Patrick stars as Patrick Bateman in Kokandy Productions' Chicago premiere of "American Psycho: The Musical." - Courtesy of Collin Quinn Rice

By day, Wall Street banker Patrick Bateman is a master of the universe, by night he's something far more dangerous in "American Psycho: The Musical" by Duncan Sheik ("Spring Awakening") and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa ("Riverdale"), adapted from Bret Easton Ellis' controversial novel. Directed by Derek Van Barham, Kokandy Productions' revival marks the tuner's Chicago-area premiere.

Previews at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23; 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24; and 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St., Chicago. The show opens Sept. 29. $25-$50. kokandyproductions.com.

Trap Door Theatre stages a revised version of 19th-century playwright Stanislaw I. Witkiewicz's dark chamber play "The Pragmatists." - Courtesy of Chris Popio

Trap Door Theatre opens its 30th season with a new adaptation of 19th-century playwright Stanislaw I. Witkiewicz's dark chamber play "The Pragmatists." Founding artistic director Zeljko Djukic directs the play about two former friends forced to relive the past while experiencing the future.

8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, through Oct. 28, at 1655 W. Cortland St., Chicago. $30. (773) 384-0494 or trapdoortheatre.com.

'Casablanca' radio play

In celebration of the 81st anniversary of "Casablanca," Improv Playhouse presents a radio adaptation of the World War II-set film about an American expatriate (Humphrey Bogart) helping the resistance leader husband of his former lover (Ingrid Bergman) escape the North African city to continue his fight against the Nazis.

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. $10-$20 in advance; $12.50-$22.50 at the door. (847) 968-4529 or improvplayhouse.com.

CCT premiere

Chicago Children's Theatre launches its 19th season with the premiere of "Mesmerized: A Ben Franklin Science & History Mystery," a combination comedy and docudrama that introduces youngsters to the Founding Father and scientist. CCT veteran Shawn Pfautsch stars as Franklin in the 60-minute production for ages 7 and older.

9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, and through Oct. 15, at 100 S. Racine St., Chicago. $30-$40. (312) 374-8835 or chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

Norine McGrath, seated, Kat Hermes, left, Brandon Boler, Gordy Andina and Katy Nielsen, seated, perform excerpts from books targeted for suppression as part of City Lit Theater's 2022 "Books on the Chopping Block" series. - Courtesy of Leslie Guthrie

City Lit Theater Company, in cooperation with the American Library Association's Office of Intellectual Freedom, presents "Books on the Chopping Block" during Banned Books Week (Oct. 2-7). This marks the 16th year City Lit ensemble members have performed excerpts from 10 books most often targeted for suppression. They include Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," Sherman Alexie's "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian," and Jesse Andrews' "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl."

Readings take place Wednesday, Sept. 27, through Nov. 14 at various Chicago-area locations, including 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire, and 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Highland Park Public Library, 494 Laurel Ave., Highland Park. citylit.org.