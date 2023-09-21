Buffalo Grove board honors outgoing Trustee Gregory Pike

Gregory Pike was honored Monday by his soon-to-be-erstwhile colleagues on the Buffalo Grove village board.

Pike, who first won election to the board in 2019, is stepping down because he is moving to Lake Forest.

He said he is proud of what he and fellow village trustees were able to accomplish during his time on the board.

"I ran on economic development, building a new Town Center, improving infrastructure, and keeping the taxes flat," he said.

The redevelopment of the Town Center into The Clove has been the catalyst for economic growth on Lake-Cook and Dundee roads, Pike added, noting the upcoming arrival of a new Tesla sales and service center on the former Rohrman auto dealership property.

Denice Bocek

Village President Eric Smith has chosen Denice Bocek as Pike's successor on the board. Smith previously served with Bocek on the village's plan commission.

Pike said the reasons for his move include family -- his children have friends in Lake Forest -- as well the cost of planned renovations at his previous home.

Smith read a proclamation paying tribute to Pike, saying he "committed his time and talent to making Buffalo Grove an exceptional village, providing a fresh perspective, a new voice and valuable experience in promoting economic development while reducing the tax burden on existing property owners and businesses."

Smith added that Pike worked with diverse groups and other units of government to deliver the high-quality public services.

"During your tenure on the board, I have admired your commitment to keeping our tax levy flat and your support for forward thinking on economic development," Trustee Joanne Johnson said.