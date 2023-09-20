Widescreen: Let's do 'The Time Warp' again this weekend

The midnight movie to end all midnight movies returns this weekend to the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago.

Well, OK, technically it's 11:59 p.m., but "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" will be playing Friday and Saturday night at Chicago's beloved movie house for $12 a seat. Tickets for the 35 mm presentations are available online at musicboxtheatre.com.

Bring your dancing shoes so you can do "The Time Warp" again with Susan Sarandon, Richard O'Brien and Tim Curry, but please -- don't throw anything at the screen, as some enthusiastic "Rocky Horror" fans have been known to do. Leave your toast, hot dogs, prunes, rice and water guns at home.

'Two-two on the hard four'

"A Bronx Tale," Robert De Niro's directorial debut that adapted Chazz Palminteri's one-man show, celebrates its 30th anniversary this month and gets a new 4K/Blu-ray physical release next month.

The coming-of-age gem starring Lillo Brancato as a teen with two father figures -- his by-the-book, bus driver dad (De Niro) and the local gangster (Palminteri) who puts him to work at the corner bar -- is full of colorful characters, funny lines and, in its third act, shocking violence and racism, as the somewhat romanticized beginning gives way to the reality of its 1960s setting. It also features a bunch of "that guy" actors and a surprise appearance by, oh, let's say a "made guy."

The new physical release drops Oct. 10; you can stream it right now on AMC+.

And if you really like the story that made Palminteri a star in the mid-'90s, you can see him perform it at 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Tickets run $49 to $89 and are available online at desplainestheatre.com.

• Sean Stangland is an assistant news editor who loves his local library, and who urges everyone to visit theirs as often as possible. You'll be surprised by some of the things they have there!