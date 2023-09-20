 

Vanna White extends her time at 'Wheel of Fortune' for two additional seasons

  • Game show personality Vanna White will remain with "Wheel of Fortune'' for two additional seasons.

    Game show personality Vanna White will remain with "Wheel of Fortune'' for two additional seasons. Associated Press, 2018

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted9/20/2023 12:00 PM

Vanna White is not giving up her puzzle board when Ryan Seacrest takes over for Pat Sajak as host of "Wheel of Fortune." In fact, she will be there for his first two seasons.

Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that White has extended her contract with the game show -- taking her through the 2025-26 season. Her contract was expiring at the end of the current 41st season, which Sajak announced earlier this year would be his last.

 

White and Sajak have worked together since 1982 when "Wheel" began airing in syndication.

Confirmation of White's contract extension was announced while Seacrest was taping an upcoming interview segment for "Sunday Today with Willie Geist."

Seacrest called it "great news" and said that he has "been excited to work with her" and "can't wait."

He will make his "Wheel of Fortune" debut next fall.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 