Will you go to homecoming with me? And pass the ketchup?
Posted9/19/2023 10:09 AM
Burger King thinks they have a whopper of an idea for high school kids looking for a new way to ask someone to homecoming.
Their first BK Homecoming Meal.
The meal includes two Whopper Jr. sandwiches, two milkshakes, one small order each of onion rings and french fries and, while supplies last, two limited edition hoco crowns. All for 10 bucks.
The company says price and participation vary for the limited time offer. Visit bk.com for more info.
