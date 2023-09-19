Sip, savor and save bees at The Graceful Ordinary and Barr Hill Gin's special event

The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles and Barr Hill Gin are presenting an evening of bee education and appreciation, with food and drinks highlighting the work of the important pollinators. COURTESY OF MATT REEVES

The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles and Barr Hill Gin are teaming up for a buzzworthy event next Monday.

The restaurant and distiller will present an evening of bee education and appreciation on Sept. 25 with food and drink honoring the work of the busy little pollinators.

The event starts at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour and passed snacks while a beekeeper shares their knowledge and gives guests an up-close look at an observation hive.

Next, a four-course meal will highlight how important bees are to our daily lives and the food that we eat. Each course will be paired with a cocktail featuring Barr Hill products, whose spirits are crafted using raw honey.

Barr Hill was founded in 2011 in Vermont by a bee keeper and a distiller. A company rep will be on hand to answer questions.

A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit Bee The Change, a Vermont farm dedicated to supporting bees by planting pollinating habitats in vacant fields.

Tickets are $125 per person and are available on Resy.