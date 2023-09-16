How to set kids up for back-to-school success

Eating together as a family, when possible, is a good way to check in with your kids and to create those healthy eating and communication habits. Stock Photo

One way to promote a more successful school year for kids is by building good homework and study strategies. Stock Photo

Transitioning back into the school year and returning to routine after the freedom of summer can be a challenging feat for both kids and parents. Making a game plan for a child's health and wellness can be one of the best ways families can set themselves up for success and kick off the school year in a positive way.

Dr. Jenny Youn Hong and Dr. Aliza Jaffe Sass, experts from Lurie Children's Primary Care -- Town & Country Pediatrics, offer suggestions on how parents can achieve this.

While one of the most well-known habits, it can't be overstated that sleep can have a profound impact on productivity and general health day to day, from both an academic and social-emotional perspective. Youn Hong and Jaffe Sass encourage parents to help their kids prioritize sleep at every age. According to The National Sleep Foundation, that looks like:

• Ages 3-5: 10-13 hours per day

• Ages 6-13: 9-11 hours per day

• Ages 14-17: 8-10 hours per day

Another routine parents can promote at home is a consistent bedtime, Youn Hong says.

"Early mornings will be here before you know it. If your child is going to bed too late for them to receive the recommended amount of sleep, help them get in the habit of gradually going to sleep earlier across a couple days or weeks to ease the transition back to school," she said.

Jaffe Sass notes that it can also be helpful to engage kids in calming activities 20-30 minutes before bedtime. These can be as simple as reading a book or picking out pajamas -- things that are essentially bedtime-prep but can still be fun for a young child.

The doctors also suggest trying to keep bedtime consistent every day (with only 1- to 2-hour adjustments over the weekend) to promote positive sleep habits and reduce difficulties getting back into a sleep routine between weekends.

In tandem with doing more relaxing activities before bed is avoiding stimulating ones.

Jaffe Sass recommends cutting screen time 30 to 60 minutes prior to bedtime, and being cognizant of how diet and nutrition is impacted later at night.

"Be sure to avoid giving your child caffeine (i.e., sodas, iced and green teas) in the late afternoon or evening, especially if they have trouble falling asleep," she said." A small nutrient-rich bedtime snack or dinner leftovers may be helpful to offer to children who still feel hungry before bed."

Nutritious meals are an important part of any child's life as they continue to grow and develop. They can also have a big impact on daily energy levels.

"Be sure your child is eating filling and nutritious food in the morning or on the way to school," Youn Hong said. "Plan ahead for those busy mornings and afternoons by preparing simple and nutritious options that are quick and easy to eat on the go, like shelf-stable milk varieties or protein shakes."

With that, try to eat those nutritious meals as family, if schedules allow.

Jaffe Sass notes that having meals together during the week is a helpful way to check in with kids and create those healthy eating and communication habits during the school year.

"Make mealtimes a 'phone-free' zone to encourage more connection at the dinner table," Jaffe Sass said. "It's also nice to get younger and older children involved in preparing and cleaning up the meal, making it more of a collaborative family task."

When it comes to physical activity, the doctors say it should be incorporated into each day -- even if it's it just one hour (The American Academy of Pediatrics' recommendation).

"Staying physically active during the school year has benefits for a child's physical health, mental health and social development," said Youn Hong. "This can look different for everyone, but whether it's participating in sports, organized classes or playing at the park, work with your child to find activities that make them feel happy and engaged."

Another way to promote a more successful school year for kids is by building good homework strategies. Helpful tools for this include having a specific "homework spot" in the house (preferably one with minimal distractions), completing homework in short increments vs. all in one go if that helps a child concentrate, and offering a child the chance to choose a fun activity or earn a certain privilege once homework is complete, which can be a great motivator.

Finally, connecting with kids at the onset of the new school year, and carving out time to stay connected during, will also go a long way.

"It's normal for parents and children to feel worried before the start of school," Jaffe Sass said. "You can help your child feel brave and capable of going to school by developing a consistent morning routine and validating worries or uncertainties they may express."

Offer praise based on what makes sense for each child. For instance, if going to school or even just talking about school is hard for them to do, let them know they are brave for doing those things.

"To minimize before-school jitters, some children will want to talk about school on the way there or anticipate fun activities; others may want to engage in calming activities before they arrive or talk about something unrelated to school. Follow your child's lead," Youn Hong said.

Planning weekly, individual time with a child can also be really comforting. Simply doing an activity they enjoy, either in the house or around the neighborhood, helps to further build your relationship with them and boosts their confidence. It also creates a safe and reliable space for your child to talk to parents about school or anything on their mind.

• Children's health is a continuing series. This column was provided by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.