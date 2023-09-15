 

Tapping of the keg kicks off Palatine Rotary's Oktoberfest

  • Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz, standing behind the ceremonial keg, invites people to a free cup of beer Friday during the Rotary Club of Palatine Oktoberfest.

  • Die Musikmeisters was the opening band Friday evening at the Rotary Club of Palatine 15th annual Oktoberfest in downtown Palatine. The fest continues through Sunday.

  • Inverness residents Jane McCarthy and her husband, Mike Kraft, are all smiles after being crowned this year's queen and king of the Rotary Club of Palatine Oktoberfest Friday evening in downtown Palatine.

  • People line up to get beer Friday evening at Oktoberfest in downtown Palatine.

  • Shawn Jackson cooks brats at the Friends of Rotary food booth at Oktoberfest in downtown Palatine. The fest continues through Sunday.

  • A large crowd turned out for day one of the Rotary Club of Palatine Oktoberfest Friday evening in downtown Palatine.

By paulvalade
pvalade@dailyherald.com
Updated 9/15/2023 7:51 PM

The crowning of the 2023 king and queen and a ceremonial tapping of the first keg Friday evening kicked off the Rotary Club of Palatine Oktoberfest.

The three-day event is in the parking lot at 170 W Slade St. in downtown Palatine. It's the 15th year for the Octoberfest, which is a fundraiser benefitting local charitites.

 

Bands include Die Musikmeisters, The Polkaholics, Die Kellerknaben Trio, Phenix and Rhinemaidens.

Beer lovers can try Krombacher Pils, Half Acre Hefeweizen and Half Acre "Lager Town" Oktoberfest. T

The Friends of Rotary are selling grilled brats while other local restaurants are offering pretzels with beer cheese, deep-fried schnitzel and cider donuts.

Saturday's Family Day has something for everyone. A casual bike ride will roll out at 10:30 a.m. followed by pinewood derby races, fire and rescue truck displays, balloon art and face painting. Performances by local groups on the main stage include Palatine High School's orchestra and mariachi group, the Schaumburg High School jazz combo, the Hoffman Estates High School madrigal singers and the Bonnie Lindholm School of Dance.

For a complete schedule visit palatinerotary.com/Oktoberfest.

