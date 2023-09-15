Images: Kings By Day at Rookies RocHaus

Kings By Day, the Huntley alt-rock group that burst onto the McHenry-area pop-punk scene with 2022's release "Weightless," took the Rookies RocHaus stage in West Dundee Friday, Sept. 1, with Aranda, Don't Think Twice and Embers Rise.

Read our interview with lead singer Bailey Evert and guitarist Ryan McQueen at dailyherald.com.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Guitarist Ryan McQueen stepped up to the mic as Kings By Day played Rookies RocHaus in West Dundee.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Lead vocalist Bailey Evert channeled his pop-punk angst into his performance with Kings By Day.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Bassist Noah Evert held down backup vocals while bringing some sweet moves to the Rookies RocHaus stage when Kings By Day played in West Dundee.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Guitarist Ryan McQueen of Huntley leaps over Marengo drummer Caleb Jennings when Kings By Day played Rookies RocHaus Friday, Sept. 1.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Kings By Day at Rookies RocHaus in West Dundee

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Caleb Jennings behind the kit with Kings By Day at Rookies RocHaus in West Dundee.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Noah Evert brought high-energy bass to the Kings By Day show at Rookies RocHaus.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Bailey Evert and Ryan McQueen of Kings By Day at Rookies RocHaus in West Dundee

