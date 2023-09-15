 

Images: Kings By Day at Rookies RocHaus

 
Brian Shamie
 
 
Updated 9/15/2023 1:35 AM

Kings By Day, the Huntley alt-rock group that burst onto the McHenry-area pop-punk scene with 2022's release "Weightless," took the Rookies RocHaus stage in West Dundee Friday, Sept. 1, with Aranda, Don't Think Twice and Embers Rise.

Read our interview with lead singer Bailey Evert and guitarist Ryan McQueen at dailyherald.com.

Guitarist Ryan McQueen stepped up to the mic as Kings By Day played Rookies RocHaus in West Dundee.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Lead vocalist Bailey Evert channeled his pop-punk angst into his performance with Kings By Day.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Lead vocalist Bailey Evert channeled his pop-punk angst into his performance with Kings By Day.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Guitarist Ryan McQueen stepped up to the mic as Kings By Day played Rookies RocHaus in West Dundee.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Bassist Noah Evert held down backup vocals while bringing some sweet moves to the Rookies RocHaus stage when Kings By Day played in West Dundee.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Guitarist Ryan McQueen of Huntley leaps over Marengo drummer Caleb Jennings when Kings By Day played Rookies RocHaus Friday, Sept. 1.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Lead vocalist Bailey Evert channeled his pop-punk angst into his performance with Kings By Day.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Kings By Day at Rookies RocHaus in West Dundee
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Caleb Jennings behind the kit with Kings By Day at Rookies RocHaus in West Dundee.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Noah Evert brought high-energy bass to the Kings By Day show at Rookies RocHaus.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Bailey Evert and Ryan McQueen of Kings By Day at Rookies RocHaus in West Dundee
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Guitarist Ryan McQueen stepped up to the mic as Kings By Day played Rookies RocHaus in West Dundee.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Bassist Noah Evert held down backup vocals while bringing some sweet moves to the Rookies RocHaus stage when Kings By Day played in West Dundee.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Lead vocalist Bailey Evert of Kings By Day
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
