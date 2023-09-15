Batavia and Naperville men invest in children's books reinforcing kindness and smiles

Windy Press founder and CEO Yuri Mezenko, right, and president Brian LaVoy publish children's books that "reinforce kindness and smiles." The international digital publishing company is working on an upgraded version of the company's "Who Stole the Moon?" app, based on the children's story from British author Helen Stratton-Would. Courtesy of Dave Heun

Ukrainian children huddled in a Kyiv bomb shelter during a Russian attack last year found something that made them laugh and sing for more than an hour amid such horror.

The power of an animated digital book application titled "Who Stole the Moon?" attracted the youngsters to the computer of an animator working on a project spearheaded in part by Brian LaVoy, owner of Reel Pro Video in downtown Batavia.

About 10 years ago, LaVoy partnered with friend Yuri Mezenko to invest in Mezenko's international digital publishing company, Windy Press. LaVoy bought in on the company concept after Mezenko pitched the creation of the e-musical genre through text, art, interactive animation, original music and songs for children's books. Six years ago, the focus became using those elements in an upgraded version of the company's "Who Stole the Moon?" app -- taken from a children's story from British author Helen Stratton-Would.

Mezenko, a descendant of the Belarusian town of Polotsk, has lived in the Naperville area for 25 years. As CEO of Windy Press, which he founded in 2010, he was pleased to bring in LaVoy as president and a key company investor.

The two began luring investors and hiring independent artists and animators globally to work on a new version of "Who Stole the Moon?" The children's book was one of the first Windy Press had launched.

The target date for launching the upgraded app through popular app stores is late September or early October. The war in Ukraine slowed progress after the project's initial start because the most talented technical people working on the app live in Ukraine. It was impossible to foresee how difficult it would be to communicate, work with and pay independent contractors during the war.

"The war started, and all of our people had to run from the bombs and were now running for their lives," LaVoy said. "This was a major setback for our project, but we understood the danger they were in."

Still, that silver lining with the children emerged in what amounted to a product test. During one bombing, one of the animators fled to a shelter but took her computer not to lose her work on the project.

"The shelter had dead people in there, and the kids had to see all of that," LaVoy said, relaying the animator's story. "Our animator decided to turn on her computer and show the kids the animation and stories of our project. For an hour or so, the kids got to see the characters, laugh and ask questions, and they were able to put the war out of their minds.

"The kids were singing and laughing," LaVoy added. "It was quite a touching thing."

It assured LaVoy and Mezenko they had something special brewing in working to add original songs and theatrical performances to the app.

The war in Ukraine remains a difficult obstacle, but the positive messages from "Who Stole the Moon?" overshadow factors affecting the release timeline.

A promotional material for "Who Stole the Moon?," by local publisher Windy Press. - Courtesy of Windy Press

The main character, a young boy named Bertie, takes children on an adventure in which he pursues his dream of becoming an astronaut. Along the way, children listen to and view various stories or play digital games tied to the topic.

The space theme is of special interest to LaVoy, who, before taking over Reel Pro Video upon his father's passing, worked for 20 years at Fermilab and was a group leader for the particle detectors for NASA's space shuttle program.

Windy Press is eyeing an international audience of 1 billion children, ages 3 to 7, as the market for an app that features positive educational values in stressing hopes, dreams and faith in others. As such, it will have numerous language options.

When LaVoy, Mezenko and others invested in owning the company begin approaching potential markets in preschools, churches and music schools, it will mean things have come a long way for the app since the two first met.

A mutual friend brought Mezenko to Reel Pro Video to meet LaVoy and gauge potential interest in the project. LaVoy loved the idea, seeing it as a new media venue with endless possibilities and more potential than the original app, which had achieved only about 1 million downloads.

"Yuri had this dream to do this project, but he didn't have the financial backing to do it," LaVoy said. "I became the first investor and loved the idea."

Mezenko acknowledges LaVoy has been an important partner, offering ideas for application content, writing a song used in the story and helping build financial and marketing relationships.

LaVoy is quick to say Mezenko is the "brains behind the app creation" as the founder of Windy Press, and he's been key in luring professional singers and talented story narrators to give the app a major boost.

One important catch was convincing award-winning Jim Dale, the narrator of "Harry Potter" audiobooks, to accept the role of narrator for "Moon."

"There is a huge popularity with electronic games, which is good, and many are strictly educational applications, but the first phases of many are always action-based, collecting treasures and eventually kill, kill, kill," said Mezenko, who also works as editor-in-chief of the Christian publishing house CBI.

"We want to preserve our message of combining the best of the best, the cream of the traditional book, together with these digital opportunities," Mezenko said.

Windy Press established important principles, all of which LaVoy and Mezenko feel would help differentiate their company from other digital content developers.

While using the entertaining advantages of the gaming world, the company will focus on content, publishing children's books that "reinforce kindness and smiles" rather than fear and anxiety about the world.

"We will be using traditional markets to promote the application, but with this sort of product, we have to put more efforts into the electronic market and links for people to just get into the app store and buy it," Mezenko noted.

Hearts of gold

John Lengle and his wife, Donna, earned much-deserved recognition from TriCity Family Services last weekend, accepting a Golden Heart award on behalf of the agency.

It made a lot of sense, considering John, along with a fellow named Jim Weaver, were the agency's first employees back in 1968 and played key roles when several leaders in the community teamed up to address mental health issues in the Tri-Cities.

Their efforts essentially expanded upon some local youth programs that needed a boost beyond the "coffeehouse" settings of the day while laying the groundwork for a new concept to endure.

With attention centering on their roles with area families -- John as a youth pastor at that time and Donna as a teacher in the St. Charles school district -- I couldn't help but recall when I first met John.

He came to see me at the newspaper often in the late 1970s when I was a busy sports editor. So, he had to have something related to sports on his mind to get my attention. And he did.

John was an early advocate for the Tri-Cities Soccer Association, pitching it as a program with great potential for local kids. He brought information about the league, the season standings, and registration reminders. Current soccer coaches and players may not realize it, but John had a lot to do with making this sport something meaningful well before others hopped on the bandwagon.

Another pleasant surprise at the TriCity Family Services gala was seeing Pastor Josh Kuipers of the Congregational Church of Christ in St. Charles in attendance to accept a Golden Heart for his church.

The first wedding Pastor Kuipers officiated six years ago happened to be for my son and his wife, and he baptized both of our grandchildren.

Visiting the Congregational Church and chatting with Pastor Kuipers and other church members has always been a meaningful and pleasant experience.

The First Trust Cares Foundation also earned a Golden Heart for its generous support of nearly every TriCity Family Services activity or fundraiser, from golf outings and galas to the annual gift basket giveaways for those in need during Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

In a new twist at the gala this year, the agency announced in advance the winner of the William D. Barth Award, an event to be held in October.

This year, Ann Alexander of Sugar Grove, a longtime supporter of the agency, earns the award given to a person known for a positive impact through years of community service.

Wiffle ball feedback

Any time I write about or mention the Wiffle ball games between my newspaper staff team and a team of neighborhood kids more than 40 years ago, we get plenty of comments and feedback.

The most recent unfolded a month ago when I wrote about one of the original Wiffle ball kids, now Kane County Chief Judge Clint Hull, hosting a reunion of his neighborhood friends.

He invited me so we could relive the Wiffle ball games that took place when I brought my team to the Fourth Street neighborhood of his youth in St. Charles.

After the reunion story appeared in the Herald, Hull told me he was surprised I left out a funny note about the get-together.

To illustrate, we are all still kids at heart, Hull and his buddies, all former players in those neighborhood contests, went outside his home to take a few swings at a Wiffle ball.

When it was my turn, the first hope was not completely to blow out my back or shoulders. I took a few hard cuts but mostly missed. Then I remembered I was a switch-hitter in baseball, so I went to the left side.

Somehow, I smacked a line drive through the yard, and it banged off the neighbor's house. We all laughed about the potential "dent" it could have left in the siding.

Expanding on that joke, Hull speculated I didn't want his neighbor to know, so I didn't mention it before. Well, it's out there now.

dheun@sbcglobal.net