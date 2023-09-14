Wine, dine and support local charities on Tuesdays at SixtyFour in Naperville

If you're going to eat out, why not make it for a good cause?

SixtyFour -- Wine Bar & Kitchen in Naperville is making it easy to do just that most Tuesdays through the end of the year with their Dining for a Cause series.

From 5-9 p.m. every Tuesday, Sept. 19 through Dec. 19, aside from the weeks of Halloween and Thanksgiving, the restaurant at 123 Water St. will donate 50% of their sales to local charities.

It couldn't be any simpler to help a local nonprofit, said Erin Kelly, the restaurant's marketing manager.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer SixtyFour -- Wine Bar and Kitchen in Naperville will hold a series of Dining for a Cause events on Tuesdays through the end of the year to raise money for local charities. They offer 64 wines by the glass that you can serve yourself.

"Any walk-ins, any reservations, they don't have to mention the charity or show anything," she said. "And the charities don't have to do much of anything except rally their supporters."

The restaurant, which opened in 2017, held a similar fundraiser last year for the Naperville Area Humane Society.

"We always love to partner with local businesses, not only to help our fundraising efforts, but to also engage more members of the community with our mission," said Kristen Funk, executive director of NAHS.

SixtyFour owner Loren Beadle realized after that event that it would be a great way to support groups in the community.

"It is a win-win-win for all of us," Beadle said. "We get to serve our guests, our guests get a great meal and maybe a splash of wine, and these charities get a big check."

- Rick West | Staff Photographer During SixtyFour -- Wine Bar and Kitchen's Tuesday night Dining for a Cause events, the restaurant will donate 50% of sales to a selected local charity. The fundraisers continue through the end of the year.

SixtyFour's name is derived from the 64 wines that are available via self-service, automated wine dispensers by WineStation. Guests trade their IDs for a smart card that is inserted into the WineStation. Each station has a variety of wines that you can pour in 1-, 3- and 6-ounce increments, which are variably priced depending on the bottle and size of the pour.

The wine selection is rotated frequently.

"There's domestic, international, soft, sweet, red, white, rose, something for everyone," Kelly said. "We get a lot of fun ones that are allocated, so they go pretty quickly."

They also have a retail section selling bottles to go in addition to a full bar featuring local craft beers.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Naperville's SixtyFour -- Wine Bar and Kitchen features self-serve WineStations with 64 wines by the glass served using a SmartCard. Guests can select from three tasting sizes.

The food menu features an extensive list of cheese and charcuterie offered in a make-your-own-board style. Entrees such as the crispy salmon served over a sweet potato puree are made with their available wines in mind to allow for easy pairings.

Kelly said the idea for Dining for a Cause was so popular with local nonprofits that they've committed to carrying it over next year. She said they're still looking for charities to participate.

This year's lineup of groups include:

Sept. 19 -- Naperville Sunrise Rotary

Sept. 26 -- West Suburban Community Pantry

Oct. 3 -- Awesome Life Academy

Oct. 10 -- Hesed House

Oct. 17 -- Edward Foundation

Oct. 24 -- Loaves & Fishes Community Services

Nov. 7 -- A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter

Nov. 14 -- 360 Youth Services

Nov. 28 -- DuPagePads

Dec. 5 -- Naperville Area Humane Society

Dec. 12 -- Little Friends

Dec. 19 -- ALIVE Center

Reservations, while not required, are recommended and can be made at sixtyfourwinebar.com/reservations.