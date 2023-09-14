Sound check: Smashing Pumpkins, George Thorogood, Chase McDaniel and more

Billy Corgan and the Smashing Pumpkins mark the 30th anniversary of "Siamese Dream" this weekend. Associated Press

Chase at Joe's

Nashville artist Chase McDaniel brings his Southern swagger and rich baritone to his recent release "Drop Your Tailgate" when he takes the stage at Joe's Live this weekend, joined by country singer Madeline Consoer. 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $12-$30. joesliverosemont.com.

Chase McDaniel brings his country swagger to Joe's Live in Rosemont Friday, Sept. 15. - Courtesy of Big Machine

George Thorogood and the Destroyers bring a catalog of classic hits and 50 years of rock to the suburbs when the "Bad All Over the World" tour makes a stop at Rivers Casino this weekend. 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Road, Des Plaines. $65-$150. riverscasino.com.

'Siamese Dream' livestream

This weekend's two Smashing Pumpkins/Tower Records pop-up sets at Highland Park's Madame Zuzu's sold out quickly. But fans can still catch a free livestream of the Sunday night performance as the rock band marks its 30th anniversary of the release of "Siamese Dream" by re-creating the intimate, acoustic 1993 record store appearance. The concert will be streamed live only; no re-watch is available. 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. Free; claim a livestream ticket in advance at veeps.events/smashingpumpkins.

Show recommendations

The Flat Cats: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $18-$45. heynonny.com.

Diamond Rio: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $30-$65. geneseetheatre.com.

Brandon Miller Band: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20. themusicvenue.org.

Guster, Neko Case: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. $59-$149.50. saltshedchicago.com.

50 Cent "The Final Lap Tour 2023" with Busta Rhymes, Jeremih: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Tickets start at $75.50. unitedcenter.com.

Chris Pureka & Kym Register: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$30. evanstonspace.com.

Bee Taylor: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $12-$30. heynonny.com.

Kofi Baker's Psychedelic Trip: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20. themusicvenue.org.

Soul Dance Party with The Stylistics, Regina Karma and David Mehner: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $49-$99. desplainestheatre.com.

Pet Symmetry, The Burst and Bloom, Flake Michigan, Fireworks (acoustic): 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $20. beatkitchen.com.

Jake Miller "Note To Self" tour with Hariz, Neuhaus: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $25. subt.net.

Florida's The Hails headlines Chicago's Subterranean Wednesday, Sept. 20. -

The Hails, Shallow Alcove: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $15. beatkitchen.com.

Lunar Ticks: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$35. heynonny.com.

Connor McLaren "Candy Rain Tour" with Chuck Papas: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Bookclub, 3935 N. Broadway Ave., Chicago. instagram.com.

ThxSoMch: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $20. subt.net.

