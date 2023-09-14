Funny shtick, random acts of kindness underscore Paramount's 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Paramount Theatre's revival of "Little Shop of Horrors" features yet another impressive design from set designer Jeffrey D. Kmiec. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Popular plant Audrey II (voiced by Je'Shaun Jackson, performed by puppeteer Adam Fane) makes chilling demands from Seymour (Jack Ball) in "Little Shop of Horrors," running through Oct. 15 at Aurora's Paramount Theatre. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Seymour (Jack Ball) shares a tender moment with his beloved Audrey (Teressa LaGamba) as the carnage increases in Paramount Theatre's revival of the musical "Little Shop of Horrors." Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Russell Mernagh, right, plays sadistic dentist Orin and Jack Ball plays nebbishy flower shop clerk Seymour in "Little Shop of Horrors," running through Oct. 15 at Paramount Theatre. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Seymour (Jack Ball) tries to appease his carnivorous plant Audrey II in Paramount Theatre's revival of "Little Shop of Horrors." Courtesy of Liz Lauren

"Little Shop of Horrors" --    ½

Lots of laughs. That's what director Landree Fleming promised Paramount Theatre's revival of "Little Shop of Horrors" would deliver to audiences.

"I always value a good bit," explained the director in a video the Aurora theater released before Friday's opening of the musical adaptation of Roger Corman's 1960 cult film about a nebbishy flower store clerk who unwittingly cultivates a man-eating plant.

Business picks up at the skid row flower shop owned by Mr. Mushnik (Gene Weygandt), center, after Seymour (Jack Ball), left, discovers an unusual plant in Paramount Theatre's "Little Shop of Horrors," which also stars Teressa LaGamba as Seymour's beloved Audrey. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Fleming and her cast deliver, peppering Paramount's production of writer/lyricist Howard Ashman and composer Alan Menken's sweet, comically macabre musical with amusing stage business.

In addition to humor, however, Fleming punctuates this cautionary tale with random acts of kindness, suggesting that while these characters -- down-on-their-luck residents of skid row -- may have lost their way, they haven't lost their humanity.

On this downtown street "where the cabs don't stop," an urchin shares what little money she has with someone worse off than her. In this slum "where the food is slop," a struggling business owner offers his sandwich to a homeless man.

Urchins Chiffon (Lydia Burke), left, Crystal (Marta Bady) and Ronnette (Tickwanya Jones) serve as a skid row Greek chorus in Paramount Theatre's "Little Shop of Horrors," directed by Landree Fleming. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

But these characters, played with guarded compassion by Fleming's talented cast, aren't pushovers. Chiffon (Lydia Burke), Crystal (Marta Bady) and Ronnette (Tickwanya Jones) -- the tuner's Greek chorus -- are street-wise survivors. Even sweet-tempered clerk Seymour (splendid work from Paramount newcomer Jack Ball) has a dark side, which he reveals when he agrees to provide Audrey II (voiced by Je'Shaun Jackson and manipulated by puppeteer Adam Fane) with human flesh in exchange for wealth, fame and love. The latter comes in the form of his beloved co-worker Audrey (Teressa LaGamba, an impressive singer whose voice rattles the rafters). The plant's namesake, Audrey is the long-suffering girlfriend of a sadistic, nitrous-oxide huffing dentist played by Russell Mernagh.

Popular plant Audrey II makes demands Seymour (Jack Ball) is uncomfortable fulfilling in "Little Shop of Horrors," running through Oct. 15 at Aurora's Paramount Theatre. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Rounding out the ensemble is the terrific Gene Weygandt, as lovable as he is irascible, as curmudgeonly flower shop owner Mr. Mushnik.

The strong cast, accompanied by music director/conductor Kory Danielson's rock quintet, has a flair for doo-wop pop and blues rock, particularly Jackson, whose soulful, spicy voice is well-suited to the carnivorous Audrey II. A few numbers could benefit from more restrained vocals, but overall the show sounds great.

Murderous plant Audrey II (voiced by Je'Shaun Jackson, manipulated by Adam Fane) threatens everyone in Seymour's life, including his beloved Audrey (Teressa LaGamba) in Paramount Theatre's "Little Shop of Horrors." - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

It looks great, too. Set designer Jeffrey D. Kmiec's skid row is both vibrant and grim. Upstage, the unnamed city's skyline is bathed in a celestial light. Downtown, where the action occurs, it's a bit more hellish, with pops of neon (courtesy of lighting designer Jose Santiago) illuminating the murky street.

The set rotates to reveal the shabby interior of Mushnik's failing shop from which Audrey II orchestrates its reign of terror. And credit for the ever-expanding plant -- in all its eye-popping incarnations -- goes to Skylight Music Theatre (with support from Rockwell Automation) in collaboration with Paramount's prop department and consultants Simone Tegge and Mike Oleon.

• • •

Location: Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, (630) 896-6666, paramountaurora.com

Showtimes: 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesday; 7 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 15

Running time: About two hours, with intermission

Tickets: $28-$79

Parking: Limited street parking, paid lots nearby

Rating: For teens and older, brief depiction of physical abuse