Chicago International Film Festival returns with 'Banshees' star Keoghan's new film

Barry Keoghan stars in "Saltburn," the "Festival Centerpiece" offering at this year's Chicago International Film Festival, which runs Oct. 11-22 at venues across the city. Courtesy of the Chicago International Film Festival

The 59th Chicago International Film Festival returns next month, and the new film from "Promising Young Woman" director Emerald Fennell leads the 12-day lineup of screenings.

"Saltburn," described by a festival press release as "a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire," stars Barry Keoghan, one of the most sought-after actors of recent years, as a newcomer to Oxford University who befriends a student who lives on an estate that shares its name with the film.

You probably remember Keoghan as the Oscar-nominated scene-stealer from last year's "The Banshees of Inisherin." As Dominic, the naive Irish villager abused by his dad the police officer, Keoghan got the film's biggest laughs and figured in its saddest scene, a lovely conversation with fellow nominee Kerry Condon. No small feat for a film that funny and sad.

How hot is Keoghan's career? Before the double-whammy of Hollywood strikes, he was cast alongside Paul Mescal in Ridley Scott's long-gestating "Gladiator" sequel but had to drop out because of scheduling conflicts with another project. (Scott will just have to rely on those no-name supporting cast members Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal to carry "Gladiator 2" over the goal line, huh?)

"Saltburn" will screen Thursday, Oct. 19, at a venue yet to be named; the festival spans all of Chicago from Oct. 11-22, with events at places including Music Box Theatre, the Gene Siskel Film Center and even the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Other highlights of the schedule:

• "Eric Larue," the directorial debut of Chicago's own Michael Shannon, stars Judy Greer and Alexander Skarsgard as the parents of a mass shooter. The film is adapted from a 2002 play by Brett Neveu, who was in the theater troupe with Shannon at A Red Orchid Theatre in Old Town.

• Colman Domingo is already getting Oscar buzz for "Rustin," in which he plays civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. The film reteams him with "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" director George C. Wolfe.

• David Fincher's "The Killer," starring Michael Fassbender as a hitman -- and downtown St. Charles as a city to be named later, perhaps?

The festival's full schedule will be released Monday, Sept. 18, and tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 22. For details, visit chicagofilmfestival.com.

