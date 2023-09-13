Three recipes using the season's sweetest apples will turn heads

Morning glory muffins are a great way to start your day or as a satisfying snack. Courtesy of Biz Velatini

Ah, September -- the month when apples truly shine! There's something magical about the crisp air and the abundance of apple varieties that make this season special.

Apples come in a delightful array of flavors, from the sweet and juicy Honeycrisp to the tart and tangy Granny Smith.

Their versatility is a chef's dream; you can slice them for a quick and healthy snack, bake them into a comforting pie, or transform them into a velvety applesauce.

They're equally at home in savory dishes, adding a subtle sweetness to pork chops or a zing to salads. Some of my favorite recipes with apples are Apple Cider Salsa, Morning Glory Muffins and Apple Butternut Squash Soup.

They all highlight apples in different ways and are all equally delicious! Whether you're sipping on apple cider or biting into a freshly picked McIntosh, September is the time to savor the rich, diverse world of apples and infuse your cooking with their delicious essence.

Apple cider salsa is the perfect accompaniment to roasted pork or just eaten with chips. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

2 cans (15 ounces each) diced tomatoes with jalapeños

2 cans (15 ounces each) petite diced tomatoes

1 jalapeño (start with ¼ and add more to taste)

1 cup chopped bell peppers, any color

3 tablespoons minced garlic

1 cup cilantro

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

2 Honeycrisp apples, cored, keep skin on, chopped

Throw everything into a blender or food processor, and blend until your desired consistency.

Taste test and add more jalapeño for desired spice level, if needed.

Note: The longer the blend, the more smooth the salsa will be! You can also leave out the petite tomatoes and blend everything else, adding the tomatoes after the fact for a more chunky salsa. Add more jalapeño for desired spice level.

Makes about 8 cups

Biz Velatini

Morning Glory Muffins

1 apple

2 carrots

1 zucchini

1 tablespoon fresh ginger

2 eggs

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

½ cup nonfat Greek yogurt

1/3 cup brown sugar

1½ cups oat flour

2 cups self-rising flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup salted sunflower seeds

2 tablespoons coarse sugar

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

In a food processor, process the apple, carrots, zucchini and ginger, until chopped finely.

Add the eggs, almond milk and Greek yogurt to the processor.

In a large bowl, mix the oat flour, self-rising flour, baking powder, brown sugar and salt.

Add the wet mixture into the dry mixture and mix just until combined.

Using a melon baller, put two scoops of the batter in each muffin cup.

Divide the sunflower seeds and sugar over each muffin and bake for 13 minutes.

Makes 22 muffins

Biz Velatini

Butternut squash apple soup highlights the best of fall produce. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

1 large butternut squash

1 large Honeycrisp apple, cored and sliced

3 large carrots, washed and unpeeled

4 cloves garlic

4 cups vegetable broth

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

4 Brussels sprouts, sliced thin (optional garnish)

1 teaspoon grape seed oil (optional garnish)

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray and place the butternut squash (cut in half), cut side down. Add the apple slices, carrots and garlic and bake for 30 minutes.

Take the apples, carrot and garlic off the pan and set aside. Cook the squash another 15 minutes, or until you can pierce it with a knife.

Let the veggies cool about 20 minutes. Throw everything into a blender, excluding the sprouts and oil. Blend for 5 minutes -- this will give the soup a velvety texture and mimic a bisque even though there is no cream in the soup.

For optional toppings, heat grape seed oil over medium heat. Sauté the sprouts for about 2-3 minutes or just until they are wilted. Toss with a pinch of salt and pepper and garnish the soup before serving.

Serves 4 (makes 2 cups)

Biz Velatini