Barrington's White House unveils fall lineup celebrating music, literature, art and wellness

The Miró Quartet will present "Poems & Prose: A Quartet Narrative" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Barrington's White House. Courtesy of Barrington's White House

Barrington's White House is thrilled to announce its Fall 2023 Cultural Season, presenting an array of events that aim to captivate audiences of all interests.

From world-class musical performances and thought-provoking discussions to art exhibitions, the upcoming season offers an eclectic blend of cultural experiences that will leave attendees inspired and enriched.

Kicking off the season is the Miró Quartet with "Poems & Prose: A Quartet Narrative" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. The quartet's performance, which will be recorded for later broadcast on WFMT classical radio, features a program that includes Dvorak's "Selections from Cypresses," Schubert's "Death and the Maiden," Caroline Shaw's "Microfictions" and Brahms' "Quartet in C minor, Op. 51, No. 1."

The performance will be followed by a champagne reception, where audience members can meet the performers.

The cultural season continues with these programs:

• 3rd Thursdays: Cindy Marrazzo: Dynamics of Light in the Hills of Tennessee: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. A showcase of the traditional realism artwork of artist Cindy Marrazzo, exploring the interplay of light and darkness. Free.

A discussion on using mindfulness practices to manage daily stress will be presented by Northwestern University's Dr. Inger Burnett-Ziegler at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at Barrington's White House. Admission is $25. - Courtesy of Barrington's White House

• Mindfulness for Mental Wellness with Dr. Inger Burnett-Ziegler: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8. A discussion on using mindfulness practices to manage daily stress presented by Northwestern University's Dr. Inger Burnett-Ziegler. Admission: $25 per person.

• Paint the Town Barrington: Local artists will paint "plein air" in Barrington, capturing the town's beauty, Oct. 6-14. The public can meet the artists during a reception Saturday, Oct. 14, and the art sale will take place Sunday, Oct. 15. Free.

• Author Talk -- Richard Goodman Discusses "French Dirt: The Story of a Garden in the South of France": 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17. Renowned writer Richard Goodman shares his love story between a man and his garden in the South of France. Admission: $25 per person.

3rd Thursdays presents "Michael Latala: The Beauty of Light" from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at Barrington's White House. The evening showcases the work of the Chicago artist. - Courtesy of Barrington's White House

• 3rd Thursdays: "Michael Latala -- The Beauty of Light": 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. An evening showcasing the Chicago-based artist Michael Latala's symphony of colors. Free.

• Blood, Sweat and Fears -- An Evening of Scary Storytelling: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Professional and amateur storytellers coached by Megan Wells share spooky tales based on the theme "Blood, Sweat, and Fears" in this Halloween-inspired event. Admission: $20; presented in-person or virtually.

• Spooky Strings with Members of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. An afternoon of spine-tingling music for the whole family, offering an introduction to orchestral music. Admission: $20 per person.

• Celebrating 50 Years of Fine Arts in Barrington 220 Schools: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. A program featuring elementary students celebrating 50 years of fine arts in Barrington 220 schools. Free.

• Cantus Vocal Ensemble -- "Brave": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. The Cantus ensemble presents "Brave," exploring evolving ideas of masculinity through powerful vocal performances. Admission: $30 per person.

• 3rd Thursdays: Barrington Area Artists Association Present "Inspiration Is Everywhere": 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. Barrington-area artists present their works in a variety of media for show and sale. Free.

• Barrington's White House Holiday Visits with Santa: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Families are invited to enjoy visits with Santa, cookies, refreshments and festive activities. Free.

• Christmas Vocal Jazz with Cheryl Wilson: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Jazz vocalist Cheryl Wilson brings high-energy jazz renditions of Christmas tunes. Admission: $30 per person.

• Second Annual Community Holiday Tea at Barrington's White House: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. An adults-only afternoon tea featuring hot tea, scones, finger sandwiches, champagne, wine and more. Cost: $85 per person.

In addition to these events, Barrington's White House will continue its "Lunch & Learn" cultural event series. Community members are invited to bring their lunch and enjoy discussions, demonstrations, and more on a variety of topics from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and include nonalcoholic beverages.

• Thursday Sept. 28: Gardening in a Changing Climate with Little Ducky Farm.

• Thursday, Oct. 12: Barrington Health & Wellness Summit.

• Thursday, Nov. 2: Elegant Entertaining Simplified with OMO Designs.

• Tuesday, Dec. 5: Steve Raseman Shares His Journey on the Appalachian Trail.

"We are excited to welcome the community back to Barrington's White House for another season of inspiring cultural events," said Rollin Potter, cultural director at Barrington's White House. "Our Fall 2023 Cultural Season offers a diverse range of experiences that celebrate music, art, literature, and wellness, providing culture for everyone to enjoy."

Tickets and registration for all events can be found at barringtonswhitehouse.com/events.

Barrington's White House is at 145 W. Main St., in the heart of downtown Barrington. Cultural programming at Barrington's White House is underwritten, in part, by generous sponsors.

For information, call (224) 512-4066 or go to barringtonswhitehouse.com.