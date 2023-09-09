Autumn's arrival reminds us of the cycle of life

"Dance of Life," 1899-1900, by Edvard Munch, oil on canvas and now at the National Museum of Art in Oslo, Norway.

We know fall is coming because the pretty mums have appeared in the garden stores and grocery stores. Also, my big mint gardens have gone to seed.

I love the change of seasons. It's part of the cycle of life.

Many artists have been fascinated with the cycle of life. From birth to youth to adulthood to death. The first one I remember seeing is a painting by the Norwegian Edvard Munch (pronounced Munk). It was at his museum in Oslo. It's called "Dance of Life." Very striking. Almost startling. Baheej and I saw it together on one of our trips.

The American painter Alice Neel (1900-1984) was fascinated by the stages of life, and her paintings are a series of portraits in the different stages in the cycle of life. Very engaging portraits.

And of course Michelangelo painted this theme from a religious point of view.

To me, "the cycle of life" also conjures thoughts of nature, seasonal flowers, seasonal foods, the change of seasons, birth and death and many wonderful stops along the way.

I suppose I've gotten more interested in this theme after my beloved Baheej died, and as the years roll by in our own lives and in nature.

So here we are at another change of season -- autumn is definitely approaching. I welcome it. In this area fall is a beautiful time of year, usually long and mild.

So the point is: I will simply enjoy my mint gardens going to seed -- lots of purple flowers, pretty in their own way. I'll enjoy my colorful mums that brighten up my patio as the summer annuals fade.

And I'll enjoy the fresh corn on the cob, tender and sweet this year. Everything in its own time.

• Susan Anderson-Khleif of Sleepy Hollow has a doctorate in family sociology from Harvard, taught at Wellesley College and is a retired Motorola executive. Contact her at sakhleif@comcast.net or see her blog longtermgrief.tumblr.com.