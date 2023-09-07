Sound check: Release shows with Corinne Bailey Rae, McKinley Dixon, Tommy Kessler

McKinley Dixon release

Virginia-raised rapper McKinley Dixon hosts a party for his most recent home Chicago as he celebrates this summer's album release "Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?" at Schubas, joined by SEMIRATRUTH and Orion Meadows. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $15-$17. lh-st.com.

Indie-rock trio The Prescriptions heads to Aurora to bring a smart and poppy blend of folksy yet modern rock to the Venue stage, joined by Aurora singer-songwriter Noah Gabriel. 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $10, $15 at the door. themusicvenue.org.

Hey Nonny competition

Cheer on a local fave as area artists -- Albie Powers, Ben Thompson, Steve Vazquez, Tricia Scully, Tracey Morrison, Brad Redlich, Max Wittenborn, Eddie Ryan, Dani Nguyen, Carolyn York, Daniel Lim, Ralph Covert and Danny Gaspari -- perform their Northwest suburban-related entries in the preliminary round of Hey Nonny's songwriting contest. Audience reaction will be taken into consideration by the judges, so spend a night supporting (and discovering) local musicians. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $8-$25. heynonny.com.

Corinne Bailey Rae

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae brings her live show and mid-September album release "Black Rainbows" to Chicago for a night at the Rockefeller Memorial Chapel at the University of Chicago with Jon Muq. 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave., Chicago. $50. events.uchicago.edu.

Tommy Kessler live

Fans of the Chicago indie scene may have seen guitarist Tommy Kessler shredding around regularly with rock band OK Cool (who you can also see at Taste of Chicago this weekend) and the like. Or heard his hot takes on the Musicians Movie Club podcast with Dan Stewart. This coming week, he celebrates his own art as he drops "The Rock EP" with a Tommy Kessler Live Experience show at Beat Kitchen, supported by musical friends Gosh Diggity, Yada Yada, and Truth or Consequences. 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $12-$15. beatkitchen.com.

Mike Maimone's "Borrowed Tunes, Vol. 2 -- Songs For You": 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Red Room, 1711 N. Honore, alley door, Chicago. $20 donation at the door; proceeds will benefit the Trevor Project.

Wall of Denial, Old School: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. durtynellies.com.

Second Hand News: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20, $25 at the door. themusicvenue.org.

Ween: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. $59.50-$139.50. saltshedchicago.com.

Dave Specter Band: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $18-$40. heynonny.com.

Night Spice "Welcome to Miami, IL -- Chapter 2: After Dark" album release show with latenightsinmycar, Gold Steps, Robot Heart Throb: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $15-$20. bottomlounge.com.

The HawtThorns: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Moonlight Theatre, 7 S. 2nd Ave., St. Charles. $12. moonlighttheatre.com.

