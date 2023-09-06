Don't sweat it, Taste of Chicago is finally here

Chicago-based band Whitney will perform at 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the main stage at the Taste of Chicago. COURTESY OF Daniel Topete

Dominican-American hip-hop group Proyecto Uno will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Taste of Chicago. COURTESY OF Endry Rovaz, Pink Diamond Studios

Taste of Chicago returns Friday, Sept. 8, to Grant Park with 35 vendors, 15 food trucks, main stage performances, trivia, Chicago SummerDance and more. COURTESY OF THE CITY OF CHICAGO, 2019

It's same place, different time for the Taste of Chicago when it returns to Grant Park Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8-10.

The free food and music event, a sweaty, summer staple since its debut in 1980, traditionally takes place in early July but was moved to September to accommodate the NASCAR street race held July 2.

If weather forecasts prove correct, temperatures in the 70s will welcome festivalgoers and the 35 vendors and 15 food trucks that are scheduled to serve up something for every palette, with offerings ranging from meat pies (Pies of London) to cheesecakes (Eli's Cheesecake Company) and most everything in between.

The newly enhanced Adult Beverage Stations feature a beer hall, wine garden and cocktail lounge. The Melon Malört-garita is among the new frozen concoctions to help you hang on. Beer aficionados can also take advantage of Friday Night Flights from 4-9 p.m. Friday. Tickets -- $25 in advance, $30 on-site -- for the celebration of Chicago's award-winning craft beer scene include 10 samples from 25 breweries.

It's not just food and drink on the menu, with three stages of entertainment.

Lovers of old-school rap will want to check out the headline performance at 7 p.m. Friday by Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50, with pioneers Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One and Slick Rick.

Doug E. Fresh will perform Friday with Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 on the main stage at Taste of Chicago. - COURTESY OF Derrel Todd

Other featured performers on the main stage include celebrated singer-songwriter Lupita Infante, supported by the all-female Chicago-based Mariachi group Mariachi Sirenas (6 p.m. Saturday), trailblazing Dominican-American hip-hop group Proyecto Uno (7 p.m. Saturday) and Chicago-based band Whitney (7:15 p.m. Sunday).

The Chicago SummerDance stage will give guests the opportunity to learn and dance along to dance styles including Reggaeton, country two-step, Bollywood, salsa, footwork and more from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday, 1-4:45 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Lupita Infante will perform Saturday with the all-female Chicago-based Mariachi group Mariachi Sirenas at Taste of Chicago. - COURTESY OF Greg Watermann

The Goose Island Stage will feature rising artists in the Chicago music scene. Plus, there's karaoke and food trivia daily on the Chicago Sings Karaoke Stage.

Families will find games, bounce houses and other activities at the Lifeway Family Village.

This year's food vendors include Cumin Club Indian Kitchen, Sapori Trattoria, Arun's Thai Restaurant, The Original Rainbow Cone, Healthy Substance Kitchen, LC Pho Restaurant, Yum Dum, Churro Factory (Xurro), African Food Palace, Porkchop, The Eli's Cheesecake Company, Esperanza, Robinson No. 1 Ribs, Classic Cobbler Baked Goods Company, Tacotlan, JJ Thai Street Food, Doom Street Eats, Badou Senegalese Cuisine, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, Billy Goat Tavern, Chicago Eats, Gaby's Funnel Cakes, Frannie's Café, Prime Tacos, The Sole Ingredient Catering, BJ's Market & Bakery, Connie's Pizza, Seoul Taco Chicago, Chicago's Doghouse, Tandoor Char House, Pies of London, Banato, Mr. E Chef Catering, Josephine's Cooking, Yvolina's Tamales and a variety of food trucks.

Admission is free. Cash and credit cards are accepted by all food vendors. Organizers also say they've expanded the number of entrances and streamlined the entry process to ease congestion.

For details, see TasteofChicago.us.

• • •

Taste of Chicago

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8-10

Where: Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain Plaza, Chicago

Admission: Free; food vendors accept cash and credit cards

Entrances: Jackson Drive west of Columbus Drive; Ida B. Wells west of Columbus Drive; and Columbus and Balbo