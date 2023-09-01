Raise a glass for a good cause at Illinois Brews @ Bowes Creek

The Illinois Brews @ Bowes Creek fundraiser will happen Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Bowes Creek Country Club. Courtesy of Illinois Brews @ Bowes Creek

Beer lovers can throw back a few cold ones for a good cause next weekend during the Elgin Parks & Recreation Foundation's 12th Illinois Brews @ Bowes Creek fundraiser.

The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Bowes Creek Country Club, 1250 Bowes Creek Blvd., Elgin. It will support the foundation's youth scholarship fund.

Parks and Recreation Director Maria Cumpata said all the proceeds from the event "are used to provide programming for at-risk youth and for families that simply cannot afford to register their children for recreation programs."

Cumpata said the foundation is passionate about ensuring that recreational programs and facilities are accessible to all.

More than 20 participating breweries will each supply multiple beers to sample. Members of the Silverado Homebrew Club will also contribute some of their draft creations.

Food from Johnny's Supper Club will be available, and a local DJ will provide music.

General admission tickets are $45 and include craft and home brew samplings, snacks and a commemorative mug. VIP tickets get you in an hour earlier for $65. Designated Driver tickets are $25. Tickets are available at elginparksfoundation.org/ilbrewsatbowes.

The Elgin Parks & Recreation Foundation was created in 2013 to be the fundraising arm of the Parks and Recreation Department. Every year, the foundation provides scholarships, allowing hundreds of underserved kids access to sports and activity programs offered by the city.