Sound check: 'Local Band' premiere puts musicians on the big screen

Feature film "Local Band," screening this weekend at Beat Kitchen, puts Chicago's DIY indie scene in the spotlight. Courtesy of Madi Bowen

Dan Stewart, guitarist and singer for Chicago rock band Damager, gives the local music scene grind the gravity it deserves in "Local Band," a feature-length film he directed showcasing the highs and (more often) lows of artists trying to chase "an adequate show."

Stewart, who co-wrote the film with longtime friend Nick Wandersee, created "Local Band" both as a thesis project for his MFA from DePaul University and as a way to shine a spotlight on the DIY scene he's surrounded himself with.

"It's authentic to our experiences," he said. "As much as I love movies about bands, they're typically about success and not necessarily the work. You don't go see a biopic about Mötley Crüe that's about them writing a song or learning to get along as a band."

The movie, celebrating a world premiere at Beat Kitchen this weekend, eschews the typical Hollywood-ization of a life in music, skipping over the unrealistic coincidences and seemingly magical shortcuts to the top; "magic" in this film is limited to a comic scene with a Ouija board and an amusing moment of inspiration from OK Cool's Haley Blomquist and Bridget Stiebris.

Dan Stewart, right, directs Isa Martinez and Josh Kayne during the filming of "Local Band," premiering at Beat Kitchen Sunday, Sept. 3. - Courtesy of Vicki Holda

Stewart said his twin loves -- music and movies -- are rooted in his upbringing in St. Louis, where his musician brother was also into filmmaking, and his father was involved in TV broadcasting.

"Growing up, I started making films and home movies. And my brother, we recorded music together," he said. "Those things are inextricably linked loves of mine."

So naturally, Stewart married the two for the project.

With grass-roots support through an Indiegogo fundraiser and filmed at various locations around the Chicago area, "Local Band" draws in rising stars from the post-pandemic DIY generation currently taking over the scene. He populates his world with unreasonable bosses, drunken hecklers and doubting friends, all played by fellow musicians and supporters; Stewart himself even has a brief and ironic cameo. And the film features concert performances by Nora Marks, Superkick, Pinksqueeze, OK Cool and CalicoLoco as it traces its two main narrative arcs.

Up front, Lyla (played by Isa Martinez of Cut Your Losses) struggles to keep her fictional band Minor Illusion in line with her plans for (and flagging confidence in) the future. Meanwhile, real-life alt-indie band Superkick (Mike Vaughn, Joey Mirabelli and Tom Ruby) injects the movie with lighthearted moments as they try to chase down an elusive booking agent to score a legendary concert slot in a series of vignettes reminiscent of '90s record store fave "Empire Records."

Dan Stewart, left, on location in Chicago with Isa Martinez during the filming of "Local Band" in 2022. - Courtesy of Vicki Holda

"It can all be kind of tragic, and it can be really funny," Stewart said. "It's a very human experience to love something and really want to do something and have it be constantly held back by petty things like moving amps around or someone who is just not easy to work with, clawing and scratching at someone's door to get your first show booked."

With its jocular moments of camaraderie, obsession over writing a great song and the hunt for that one big break, "Local Band" mirrors the experiences of misunderstood artists everywhere as they struggle with their passions, doubts and obstacles (both real and imagined).

"There are so many stories to be told within this community and more places to explore as musicians, but I also think they are just universal emotionally because a part of the story is growing up and becoming an adult," Stewart said. "Pursuing music is a really difficult thing to balance with trying to make a living and be a functional member of society. You can do it, but it's just really hard. And that's part of the story, too."

• "Local Band" screens at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, followed by performances from Superkick and Cut Your Losses. $15. beatkitchen.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck).