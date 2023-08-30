Immersive art experience and restaurant space planned in Rosemont

A 25,000-square-foot exhibit space for immersive art experiences and pop-up museums is planned for The Pearl District in Rosemont.

Called "Expressions," the entertainment space will host walk-through exhibitions of sound, light and special effects -- not unlike the popular Van Gogh and Prince immersive experiences in Chicago, or pop-up "Saved By The Bell" and "Friends" TV set recreations.

Also within the same building would be a 7,500-square-foot restaurant, according to village officials. The village owns the property and has been trying to develop it for years.

"This completes The Pearl District," Mayor Brad Stephens said of the 16-acre area south of Balmoral Avenue and west of the Tri-State Tollway that opened in 2018.

Stephens has attributed developers' reluctance over school district taxes as a major stumbling block. The announcement of the art experience building comes after the village board, in July, created a property tax rebate program for businesses in The Pearl.

Among those who would benefit are The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, Carmine's, and Truluck's Seafood Steak & Crab House.

It's still unclear if the village will retain ownership of the new building, but Braden Real Estate is part of the proposed art and restaurant site deal. During the initial redevelopment, the village gave land to Braden for the two restaurants and to Janko Group for the hotel, but the municipality leases another building to Dave & Buster's.

Stephens said the new building -- to be constructed where a parking lot exists today -- would help bring foot traffic to the area to support the hotel and other businesses.

An opening is planned for the end of 2024.