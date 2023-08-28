Surf beats turf in Chicago taco battle on 'GMA'

Surf defeated turf Monday morning as "Good Morning America" kicked off its "United States of Tacos" series in Chicago.

Taylor's Tacos and their "Sexy, Crispy Shrimp" taco bested Taqueria Chingón and their "Campechano" taco featuring skirt steak and chorizo verde.

Judges Israel Idonije, a former Chicago Bear, and celebrity chef Fabio Viviani favored Taylor's Tacos, giving them a 2-1 majority win. Viviano called the shrimp tacos "absolutely delicious" with "killer flavor." ABC 7 meteorologist Tracy Butler loved Taylor's Tacos' secret salsa, but gave the edge to Taqueria Chingón.

Taylor's Tacos owners Taylor and Maya Mason will now travel to GMA's Times Square studio to compete in a live cook-off for a $20,000 grand prize Friday against winners from Dallas, Miami and Atlanta.

Guest celebrity judges in the other stops include former NBA player Grant Williams in Dallas, DJ Khaled and Joey Fatone in Miami and Kandi Burruss in Atlanta.

Chef Chris Valdes and three surprise guest judges will pick the winner of the finale showdown on Friday.

"Good Morning America" airs locally on ABC 7 Chicago from 7 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Taylor's Tacos is located at 1512 W. Taylor St. in Chicago and you can find Taqueria Chingón at 2234 N. Western Ave., Chicago.