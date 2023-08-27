Canine friends help kids' health, especially in the hospital

More medical facilities around the country are utilizing hospital dogs, including Ascension Saint Alexius in Hoffman Estates, where a golden retriever named Link recently joined the staff. Here Link visits Rowan Oncken of Sycamore. Courtesy of Ascension Illinois

Few parents would question the benefits a dog brings to their child's life. Exercise, a sense of responsibility, empathy, reduced anxiety and compassion are among just a few.

Now, the healing benefits of a furry friend is evident with the increasing number of hospital dogs throughout the country -- dogs that put in their eight-hour shift visiting and helping patients while they receive much-needed care.

At Ascension Saint Alexius in Hoffman Estates, a golden retriever named Link has been a welcomed addition to the staff and, in particular, the youngest patients admitted to the hospital's pediatric units.

"So many kids make an immediate connection with Link," said Katie Hammerberg, child life specialist and coordinator of child life services for the hospital. "They connect with him in a way they sometimes can't with an adult. He gives the children a different focus -- a cuddly friend who just wants to help them through what they're dealing with."

Link is particularly good at helping kids to relax through stressful tests and procedures.

"I've seen Link walk into a young patient's room and the tension just deflates," Hammerberg said. "They know he's going to help them through. Dogs are instinctive in picking up on and releasing tension. They just want to please."

Link works an eight-hour day visiting pediatric and adult patients alike, though it's the younger patients who seem to really appreciate his help, Hammerberg said. Staff identify patients who might benefit from a visit -- kids who might need to hold his paw while getting blood drawn, those who need motivation to get out of bed and walk a bit or anyone who just might need to see a panting, smiling face.

Link's handlers at the hospital are Hammerberg and Keith Hill, administrative director of critical care and emergency services for the hospital. Both traveled out of state for specialized training to be qualified to help Link in his new on-the-job role. Link lives with Hill and has become a fast friend to those he visits in the emergency department, he said.

"Link really allows kids to open up," Hill said. "We had a little girl in the emergency department who was scared, but her eyes just lit up when she saw Link. By the time we left her room, she was in a much better frame of mind. It's remarkable what a dog can do for kids going through an illness or injury -- and he doesn't even know how much he's helping."

A golden retriever named Link ready for work in his scrubs at Ascension Saint Alexius in Hoffman Estates. - Courtesy of Ascension Illinois

In another case, Hammerberg said there was a young patient experiencing appendicitis who didn't get out of bed all weekend.

"We asked if he wanted to take Link for a walk and he couldn't get out of bed fast enough," she said. "It's amazing how Link can motivate and support these kids."

And parents are seeing the benefits. According to Hammerberg and Hill, even some parents previously dead-set against dogs at home are considering adopting one when their kids get home, having seen directly the positive effects a furry friend can have on their kids' health.

