GMA hits Chicago Monday on their 'United States of Tacos' tour

Good Morning America will visit Chicago Monday for the first stop on their "United States of Tacos" series. COURTESY OF ABC TELEVISION

Chicago will be the first stop on the "United States of Tacos" series Monday morning as "Good Morning America" goes on a four-city tour looking for the country's top tacos.

The ABC morning show will also make stops in Dallas on Tuesday, Miami on Wednesday and Atlanta on Thursday.

A panel of guest judges will determine the first-round winners between two local establishments from each city. Those winners will go on to compete live, in-studio on "GMA" Friday, Sept. 1, to win the "United States of Tacos" series and $20,000.

Former Chicago Bear Israel Idonije, ABC 7 meteorologist Tracy Butler, and celebrity chef and restaurateur Fabio Viviani will sample tacos from two Chicago eateries. Viviani operates numerous restaurants in Chicago and around the country, including Bar Siena in Skokie and Chuck Lager in Glenview.

Guest celebrity judges in the other stops include former NBA player Grant Williams in Dallas, DJ Kaled and Joey Fatone in Miami and Kandi Burruss in Atlanta.

Chef Chris Valdes and three surprise guest judges will pick the winner of the finale showdown on Friday.

Good Morning America airs locally on ABC 7 Chicago from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday