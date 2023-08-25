Geneva man's 'America My Home' music video project aims to bring people together

Howard Clark III of Geneva spends a lot of time in recording studios, one being studio67seven in Batavia, where he works on projects with studio owner and sound engineer Todd Hiller. Courtesy of Howard Clark III

Bringing some semblance of unity back in this country is a tall order, one we increasingly can't rely on elected officials to pull off. We have to find our inspiration and means to do so.

For generations, music has been an instrument in expressing our feelings, finding common interests and providing hope for any number of life's joys or obstacles.

In that manner, Howard Clark III of Geneva has created a music video he hopes will help us remember and embrace the things that make us proud Americans.

With a goal of "bringing that unity back," Clark spent the better part of the past 2½ years putting together "America My Home" to illustrate we can build bridges that bring us together.

Clark certainly had the musical chops to complete this project -- and the nearly six-minute video debuted on YouTube last month, featuring 20 singers he had worked with on past music sessions.

He excelled as a pianist, composer and choral director in high school in Clinton, Iowa, though Clark decided to pursue a business administration degree from the University of Northern Iowa.

That degree was useful when Clark was offered a management position with Chicago and North Western Transportation Company. This opportunity eventually led to a transfer, and his family moved to Geneva in 1989.

Even though his work with the railroad, and being what he described as a "hockey family" in following a son's journey through hockey programs, took up a lot of time, "America My Home" is not Clark's first venture into meaningful music projects.

He wrote a song to honor the Marklund nonprofit for children and adults with health care needs in Geneva, where his son Evan, who has Down's Syndrome, has been a helper for many years.

That sort of project sparked the desire to create "America My Home" in the wake of the COVID pandemic and growing political unrest resulting in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But he also wrote a different song for his grandkids, encouraging them to think about helping others in the future.

"If they hear that song enough during the holidays through the years, it is planting that seed with them to help others," Clark said. "As they get older and understand that concept, they will realize what Grandpa was talking about. Then, when I'm gone, something good is still coming from me."

Ultimately, it all made the "America My Home" music video even more impressive when realizing it came from a 68-year-old fellow who recently retired after working 41 years with the railroad -- but has spent a lot of time in music studios along the way.

"If you listen to the 'America My Home' song, it just gives hope that one day, it will be better," Clark said. "If we take the time to know people and understand where they are coming from, it doesn't mean I have to 100 percent agree with you. But if I acknowledge I understand and accept where you are at, we build a bridge together that we can safely walk over, no matter what underlining issue might be causing grief."

The video shows an arching wooden bridge, sending the message that it is built over a dangerous river to walk through by yourself. But people who made that bridge can walk over it, and life goes on, and we can be united.

"I'm not putting anything out there to make money on it or do anything more with it," Clark noted. "It's more about planting a seed because, with everything that is going on, my concern is, does America know what is at risk here? I think there is a lot of concern for that in the U.S."

Clark pulled back his first version of "America My Home" because friends indicated it might be a little over the top on the flag-waving patriotic angle.

"Every other slide (in the first version) had an American flag in it, and it was kind of in-your-face," Clark admitted. Instead, in a second try, he sought to create a video with illustrations that "more closely fit with the words of the song."That second effort is available on YouTube through the America My Home link.

"I just want this to be something with a good outcome for our nation," he said. "If I can get some positive synergy, so that maybe I have made one ounce of improvement to society before I leave, I am up for that."

Norris Recreation Center's lobby is the new home for John Kobald's "I'd Rather Be Swimming" sculpture, a tribute from the late Joan Leonard's family recognizing her decades of swim instruction in St. Charles. - Courtesy of Dave Heun

The family of the late Joan Leonard of St. Charles recently revealed a sculpture and plaque titled "I'd Rather Be Swimming" in Joan's honor had been placed in the lobby of the Norris Recreation Center.

The sculpture, featuring a sea lion and pup, was created through the hands and vision of John Kobald.

From 1971 to 2020, Leonard taught thousands of local children how to swim, using her home pool in St. Charles and the community pool at Norris to share her knowledge and skills.

Thus, the accompanying plaque lists the names of longtime superstars in the world of swimming in St. Charles, from high school state champion coaches Bob Teichart and Dave Bart to the legendary swim instructors at Norris, including Sue Lange and Marie Taylor.

The list of names is a virtual who's who for a community that brought St. Charles statewide and national recognition for its swim program.

It was a pleasant surprise and wonderful honor when Joan's son, Peter, sent a note to say my name was also on the plaque as a special friend because of my coverage and support of the swim programs, my interest in Joan's work and her husband Bob's efforts for Fox River restoration.

That, and we took our son to Joan's home for swimming lessons years ago and also to the Norris pool under the watchful eye of Taylor.

I can't think of a better way to explain the size of Joan's heart than to mention again that three years ago, she sent our newborn granddaughter a baby T-shirt with a swimming dolphin and a nice note to our son.

This was probably 25 or more years after he learned to swim in her pool.

In having my name on the plaque, the Leonard family essentially allowed a guy who really can't swim well to have his name in this special spot.

It's a rare honor and one for which I am quite pleased.

The Gala theme says it all

For years, local charitable organizations or social service agencies have come up with themes for their fundraisers that create interest and fun while tugging at the hearts of donors. And sometimes, they hit the mark perfectly as to what the organization considers its vision and mission.

TriCity Family Services has hit that mark in announcing "Let in the Brightness" as the theme for its 34th annual gala for mental health on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Q Center in St. Charles.

The agency says it has provided counseling and other mental health services at affordable rates since 1967 through the generosity of its donors.

"Let in the Brightness" speaks to the agency's "call to inspire hope through the funding of mental health care access."

At the event, the agency will honor its three Golden Heart Award winners for their support: John and Donna Lengle, the FT Cares Foundation and the Congregational United Church of Christ.

Tickets and tables for the gala can be purchased online at TCFS23.givesmart.com.

The restaurant switcheroo

It appears a fairly quick restaurant switch is unfolding at 317 W. State St. in Geneva, as Osteria Bigolaro is closing its doors after its last day of service on Thursday, Aug. 31, ending six years at that location.

A day or so after Osteria owner Tony Gargano announced the closing of his Italian restaurant on social media, another operation called ZaZa Pizzeria revealed through a social media post it would be moving into that location.

But information about that was sketchy earlier this week, and the posting came and went. I couldn't confirm if it's the same operation as the one getting a fair amount of media attention from its other suburban locations.

Until we know for sure through applications with the city, we can at least contemplate the notion that it is not uncommon for pizza places to pop up near each other.

While some may find it odd if we end up with another pizza shop right across the street from Aurelio's Pizza in downtown Geneva, we have to remember another pizza place, Firehouse Pizza, was within shouting distance of Aurelio's a few years ago in the spot now occupied by Poke Burrito at 17 N. Fourth St.

