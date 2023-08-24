Cricket is booming in the suburbs. Here's a chance to check it out.

Canterbury Fields Park in Hoffman Estates will host the Grand Finale of the fledgling American Premier Cricket League's first season on Sunday, Aug. 27. The event begins with an opening ceremony at noon, followed by a match between Sher Cricket USA and the Raging Tigers. Daily Herald File Photo

Cricket continues to grow in popularity in the Northwest suburbs, as shown by the addition of new pitches -- i.e. fields -- in Buffalo Grove and South Barrington. And on Sunday, Aug. 27, Hoffman Estates will play host to the Grand Finale of the fledgling American Premier Cricket League's first season. Daily Herald File Photo

With new pitches -- i.e. fields -- in the works in Buffalo Grove and South Barrington, it's hard not to notice that the sport of cricket's popularity continues to surge in the Northwest suburbs.

If you want to see what the fuss is all about, here's your chance.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, Cantebury Fields Park, 1950 Maureen Drive in Hoffman Estates, will host the Grand Finale of the fledgling American Premier Cricket League's first season.

The event begins at noon with an opening ceremony, with the final match set to start at 1 p.m., followed by a 5 p.m. awards ceremony. The match pits Sher Cricket USA against the Raging Tigers, according to the league's Instagram page.

The sport of cricket stretches back to 17th-century England. It features 11 players on each side, with one known as a bowler pitching to batters.

Earlier this month, Vernon Township broke ground on a new youth cricket pitch adjacent to the township administrative building in Buffalo Grove. When finished, it'll be the second cricket facility in town, joining one at the Buffalo Grove Park District's Reiner Park.

And in June, the South Barrington Park District proposed creating two cricket pitches on land south of Community Park, off Bridges Drive.