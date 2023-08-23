Let kids pick their toppings for the creative 'Tortizza'

My house is always filled with kids -- mostly hungry, growing boys who constantly crave snacks. My oldest son came up with a great idea -- Tortilla Pizza or, as the boys dubbed it, "Tortizza"-- and it has become a quick, easy and budget-friendly pick.

Everyone loves the power of choosing their own toppings. I enjoy seeing how creative and adventurous kids will be when given free rein to experiment with the ingredients in the refrigerator. We've used lunch meat, leftovers and all sorts of veggies. Just make sure the kids don't overload the tortillas to ensure an even bake.

And do not put away the ingredients -- they'll definitely be asking for another Tortizza, please! This recipe is egg-free, gluten-free (if you use gluten-free tortillas), nut-free, sesame-free and vegetarian.

• Karen Nochimowski is the author of "6-Minute Dinners (& More!)," a newly released cookbook filled with over 100 simple and delicious recipes with six ingredients or less, including nut-free and allergy-friendly options, to help busy families get dinner on the table with ease. You will find wonderful testimonials in the book from Gloria Estefan, Alex Borstein, Katie Couric, Howie Mandel, Margaret Cho, Barbara Corcoran and many others. Karen also started and runs Momma Chef's Soup Kitchen and Momma Chef's Little Free Pantries in Chicago, which provides food at no cost to those in need around Chicago. So far Karen has provided over 20,000 meals and over 15,000 pounds of nonperishable food. Part of the proceeds from the cookbook will go toward feeding those facing food insecurity.

Tortilla Pizzas "Tortizza"

¼ cup marinara sauce

1 flour tortilla (regular or gluten-free)

¼ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup toppings of choice (diced peppers and olives go great on these)

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Spread the marinara evenly over the tortilla.

Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the sauce and add your toppings.

Place the tortilla on a small pizza pan or directly on the middle oven rack.

Bake uncovered until the cheese is melted and golden and the tortillas are crispy, 5 to 7 minutes.

Serves 1

Karen Nochimowshi