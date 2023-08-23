Broadway, TV star Mandy Patinkin headlines McAninch Arts Center this fall

Tony and Emmy Award-winner Mandy Patinkin performs at the McAninch Arts Center in October. Tickets go on sale Aug. 29. Courtesy of Joan Marcus

Tony and Emmy Award-winner Mandy Patinkin ("Evita," "Chicago Hope") is coming to the suburbs.

The "Homeland" and "Sunday in the Park with George" star performs his solo show, "Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive," at the McAninch Arts Center on Oct. 12 and 14.

Patinkin, who has collaborated with Broadway legend Patti LuPone and opera star Nathan Gunn on past concert tours, will be accompanied by music director/pianist Adam Ben-David.

"Being Alive" will include the actor/activist's favorite Broadway and classic American tunes by composers ranging from Stephen Sondheim to Randy Newman to Rufus Wainwright.

Tickets for the exclusive engagement range from $75 to $100. They go on sale at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at atthemac.org, (630) 942-4000 or in person at the McAninch box office at 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn.