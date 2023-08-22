7th heaven to play finale of Lombard's 2023 Cruise Nights concerts

Popular Chicago-based pop/rock band 7th heaven will play the finale of Lombard's 2023 Cruise Nights and Summer Concert series Saturday.

The concert stage will be located just west of the intersection of St. Charles Road and Main Street, with music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cruise Cars may begin parking and attendees may arrive any time after 4 p.m.

Free crafts and activities will be available at Kids' Corner. Popcorn will be available for purchase from Lombard Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, with all profits benefiting Lombard's Shop-With-A-Cop program.

The concert is subject to weather conditions, and there will not be an alternative location or rainout date. Any updates pertaining to the concert will be made on the Village of Lombard's website and social media pages.