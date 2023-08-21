The price is right: $4 movie tickets Sunday for National Cinema Day

The billion-dollar blockbuster "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie is among the films movie fans can see for $4 on Sunday to celebrate National Cinema Day. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

If you haven't caught the "Barbenheimer" blockbusters yet, or you're looking to see the billion-dollar "Barbie"or multimillion "Oppenheimer" films again, you can do so for $4 on Sunday, National Cinema Day.

As part of the celebration, more than 3,000 theaters nationwide will screen those and other first-run films -- in all formats including IMAX and 4DX -- at all showtimes for less than half the regular ticket price, which averaged $10.53 in 2022, according to the National Association of Theater Owners.

Participating chains include: AMC, Cinergy Dine-In, Emagine Entertainment, Landmark, Marcus, Neighborhood Cinema Group, Picture Show, Regal and Studio Movie Grill theaters. Titles include: "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," "Blue Beetle," "Strays," "Haunted Mansion" and "Mission Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part I," among others.

In addition to discounted tickets, some theaters will discount concessions, including popcorn and beverages.

