Respect for the material animates Jeff Award-winner Nathaniel Stampley's approach to Marriott's 'Gypsy'

Early on, Nathaniel Stampley knew music would be part of his life.

The son of a pastor father and a musician mother, who sang and played the organ at the couple's church, Stampley grew up singing alongside his five younger siblings during religious services and other church functions.

"I've been singing in front of congregations my entire life," said the Joseph Jefferson Award-winner, currently co-starring in "Gypsy" at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. "The context of singing is what changed. Singing in church versus singing in theater."

The Wisconsin native made his professional debut while he was still in high school. He sang in the chorus for Milwaukee's Florentine Opera Company's production of "Porgy and Bess" and performed with what is now The Skylight Music Theatre, also in Milwaukee.

After earning a degree in vocal performance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the classically trained Stampley intended to pursue a career in opera until he realized if he switched to musical theater, he wouldn't have to wait 10 to 15 years to play principal roles.

Lauren Maria Medina, left, plays Louise, Lucia Spina portrays Rose and Nathaniel Stampley is talent agent Herbie in Marriott Theatre's revival of "Gypsy," with beginning previews Aug. 23. - Courtesy of Joe Mazza, Brave Lux

He first started with shows at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Apple Tree Theatre in Highland Park, Marriott and Chicago Shakespeare theaters. (His sister, director Malkia Stampley, a Goodman Theatre artistic producer, also has been a fixture in Chicago and Milwaukee). On Broadway he appeared in "Paradise Square," "Cats," "The Color Purple," "The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess" and "The Lion King." He's also performed at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, and in concert with the Milwaukee, Elgin, Atlanta, El Paso and Philadelphia symphonies, among others.

Whether it's a classical composition or a song from a classic tuner, respect for the material animates Stampley's performance.

"Even if it's the simplest of musical theater songs, there's always something more than what's on the page," he said. "That's my approach. There's always more."

Marriott's revival marks his first time appearing in "Gypsy," the 1959 musical based on the life of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee. Set during vaudeville's waning days, the Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents show centers on attempts by Rose to make stars of her daughters June and Louise. Stampley plays Herbie, the talent agent in love with the strong-willed Rose, played by Lucia Spina.

"I marvel at what Lucia is accomplishing in rehearsals," he said of his fellow Broadway veteran, who he last worked with at the long-shuttered Apple Tree. "I'm excited for people to see it."

As a man married to "an amazing, strong woman" with whom he shares two children, Stampley understands Herbie's fascination with Rose.

Broadway veteran and Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Nathaniel Stampley plays talent agent Herbie in "Gypsy," running Aug. 23 through Oct. 15 at Marriott Theatre. - Courtesy of Joe Mazza, Brave Lux

"People say opposites attract, but really it's likes that attract," he said. "Herbie is someone who loves kids. Rose loves her girls. They both love show business. Herbie works with artists; Rose works with artists.

"Part of the attraction is he can see himself in her ambition and she can see some of herself in his care and love for young artists," he said, pointing out that Herbie appreciates her strength and tenacity.

If Rose were a man, opined Stampley, she'd be an impresario like Flo Ziegfeld. But more than six decades after the musical's debut, "a lot of strong, amazing, intelligent women are stifled simply because they're women," he said.

A lot of women identify with that, he said. In countries around the world, women have served as heads of state, yet the U.S. has yet to elect a female president.

"That's something that hasn't been fixed in society," he said, of that particular hurdle. "We hope it will be."

• In addition to "Gypsy," Stampley performs "Songs & Stories: Nathaniel Stampley in Concert" Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Marriott Theatre. See marriotttheatre.com.