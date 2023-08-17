It's all about the kids: Moose-a-Palooza's music, food and fun support Mooseheart in Batavia

Backyard Tire Fire will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, for Batavia Moose Lodge's annual Moose-a-Palooza. The event raises money for Mooseheart in Batavia. Courtesy of SimeoMarie

Batavia Moose Lodge Administrator Kelly Schacherbauer may sum it up best:

"The Batavia Moose Lodge does so many different events to support our community that there are too many to list."

There is the Bluegrass & Country Moosic Festival that took place in June and various golf outings throughout the summer months.

Where proceeds from these fundraisers go is constantly changing depending on what the community needs. Recently, the Moose Riders group donated money to the local fire and police departments, while events at the Lodge helped families who have dealt with some kind of tragedy, such as a death in the family or an injury.

To raise more money to aid its own charitable cause -- Mooseheart -- Moose members will be hosting the Moose-a-Palooza Music Festival and Fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 26, from 3-9 p.m. at the Lodge, 1535 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

A band performs during a previous Moose-a-Palooza at the Batavia Moose Lodge. This year's event takes place Aug. 26 and will include food, drinks and three bands. - Courtesy of Batavia Moose Lodge

The event will feature a full lineup of bands, food and drinks. Taking the stage to entertain the crowd will be blues singer Ivy Ford at 3 p.m.; Jimmy Nick and Don't Tell Mama at 5 p.m. with even more blues; and Backyard Tire Fire at 7 p.m. playing rock 'n' roll.

Food will be supplied by Hippie Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Dulce Tentaciones Mexicanas. Some items for purchase may be cash only.

This event is open to the public and takes place on the Lodge's spacious grounds. Bring chairs for seating.

There will be free parking and a shuttle from Mooseheart Child City and School, one mile south of the music venue. Enter parking off Highway 31 (Batavia Avenue). Attendees are encouraged to use the shuttle; there is limited parking at the Moose Lodge and surrounding neighborhood.

The cost is a recommended minimum donation of $25 per ticket. Proceeds will help support the children at Mooseheart Child City and School, a 1,000-acre campus in Batavia. It is home to kids from infancy to high school whose families cannot take care of them for a variety of reasons. Mooseheart offers a homelike environment with training and education.

For more information, visit bataviamoose682.org.

Schacherbauer and President Brian Breen talk about what the Batavia Moose Lodge does and the upcoming fundraiser.

Q: What is the Batavia Moose Lodge?

A: We are a not-for-profit private family fraternity open to our members and qualified guests. We offer an array of activities to participate in, both as an individual and as a family. We have been in our building since 1961 and have been around for more than 112 years.

Q: Give a brief overview of what the organization does and whom you serve.

A: We are a community-driven organization offering numerous events to serve those in need within our local community, supporting our children at Mooseheart and standing by our senior members at Moosehaven.

Q: What is Mooseheart?

A: Mooseheart is a residential child-care facility located on a 1,000-acre campus just minutes from the Batavia Moose Lodge. The Child City is a home for children and teens in need, from infancy through high school. Mooseheart cares for youth whose families are unable, for a variety of reasons, to care for them.

Batavia Moose Legion members donate a portion of Moose-a-Palooza net proceeds to help in building a new activity center for Mooseheart children. - Courtesy of Batavia Moose Lodge

Q: Where do the majority of your funds come from to support your work?

A: Our funds come from fundraisers, membership dues, donations from outside sponsors, and food and beverage sales.

Q: Tell us about the upcoming Moose-a-Palooza Music Festival and Fundraiser.

A: Our sixth annual event is held at our outdoor music venue at 1535 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. It is a day of talented musicians and bands, food and fun for everyone. All net proceeds from the event help the Batavia Moose Lodge support Moose International and Mooseheart.

Q: How can readers help your organization?

A: Through donations and by attending our events. To donate or to find out what events are coming up, visit www.bataviamoose682.org.

Q: What else would you like readers to know?

A: Besides its charitable endeavors, the Batavia Moose Lodge offers a variety of groups and activities for its members to enjoy. If you are interested in becoming a member, contact (630) 879-7887 or moose0682@sbcglobal.net.