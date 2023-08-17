 

Images: Pino Farina Band, Polarizer play Durty Nellie's

 
Brian Shamie
 
 
Updated 8/17/2023 11:10 PM

Longtime musical friends The Pino Farina Band and Polarizer reunited to share a rock/prog-rock bill at Durty Nellie's in Palatine Friday, Aug. 11.

Lead singer Pino Farina played Durty Nellie's in Palatine Friday, Aug. 11.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Taylor Brennan fronted Polarizer when the band played Durty Nellie's in Palatine Friday, Aug. 11.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The Pino Farina Band bassist John Cwiok laid down the grooves when the band played Durty Nellie's in Palatine Friday, Aug. 11.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Polarizer's Taylor Brennan, left, and Chris Shen at Durty Nellie's.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Michael Poupko on guitar for The Pino Farina Band at Durty Nellie's in Palatine Friday, Aug. 11.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Guitarist Ian Palmer lead the melodies when Polarizer played Durty Nellie's Friday, Aug. 11.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Taylor Brennan of Polarizer at Durty Nellie's Friday, Aug. 11.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The Pino Farina Band headlined Durty Nellie's in Palatine Friday, Aug. 11.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The Pino Farina Band headlined Durty Nellie's in Palatine Friday, Aug. 11.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Taylor Brennan of Polarizer at Durty Nellie's Friday, Aug. 11.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The Pino Farina Band headlined Durty Nellie's in Palatine Friday, Aug. 11.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Ian Palmer of Polarizer at Durty Nellie's in Palatine Friday, Aug. 11.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Michael Poupko on guitar for The Pino Farina Band at Durty Nellie's in Palatine Friday, Aug. 11.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Taylor Brennan of Polarizer at Durty Nellie's Friday, Aug. 11.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
